The Daily News
VOL. 133 | NO. 70 | Friday, April 6, 2018

EDGE Advances Both of EPE’s Graceland Expansion Requests

By Patrick Lantrip

Updated 6:24PM
(Patrick Lantrip/Memphis Daily News) 

After multiple delays, lawsuits, and revamped plans, the next phase of Elvis Presley Enterprises’ expansion plans have been approved by the Economic Development Growth Engine for Memphis and Shelby County.

Though the application process has been ongoing in some manner since August, EPE’s latest plans for approximately 80,000 square feet of exhibition space on the Graceland campus were unanimously approved by the EDGE board after specific guarantees that the space could not and would not be used in a manner that would in any way, shape or form compete with FedExForum.

However, it was a second application for a 6,000- to 7,000-seat arena that was the center of a much more intense debate.

In the request, EPE agreed to privately fund the arena if they were granted a 15 percent increase in the amount of tax increment financing, or TIF, the Graceland campus currently receives.

While EPE’s legal counsel maintains that neither project violates a noncompete agreement the city has with the Memphis Grizzlies over publicly financing projects that may compete with FedExForum, some EDGE board members disagreed when it came to the arena project.

Ultimately though, the EDGE board voted to advance the project, pending four other approvals that include the Memphis City Council, Shelby County Commission, a judicial review and a state review of the proposed TIF changes.

The vote itself resulted in a rare 5-3 split between the members, with Chairman Al Bright Jr. casting the final vote.

Bright commented after his vote that his sole reason for voting yes was so the City Council and County Commissions would have the opportunity to hear EPE’s case.

After the meeting, EPE principal Joel Weinshanker told The Daily News he feels confident the arena project will be advanced through the judicial review sooner rather than later.

