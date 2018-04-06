Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 70 | Friday, April 6, 2018

Airline Group Says It's Setting Safety Standards for Animals

The Associated Press

Updated 3:08PM
An airline trade group says it's setting safety standards for pets shipped on planes.

The move follows several recent incidents including the death of a puppy in an overhead bin on a United Airlines flight.

The International Air Transport Association said Thursday it's starting a program in which airlines will be able to certify that they meet standards for safe handling of animals.

The group says airlines ship millions of animals safely every year. When things go wrong, however – as when a United flight attendant told a passenger to put her dog carrier in the overhead bin last month – it hurts the industry's image.

The Transportation Department says that of about 500,000 animals shipped as cargo on U.S. planes last year, 24 of them died, including 18 on United.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

