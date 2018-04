VOL. 133 | NO. 70 | Friday, April 6, 2018

With the world honoring the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this week, Memphis artist Martha Kelly depicts the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel, where King was assassinated 50 years ago. Kelly, who illustrates local life and culture each month for The Daily News, can be reached at marthakellyart.com. (Martha Kelly)