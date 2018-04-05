Tracing Civil Rights Struggle Through Travel

VOL. 133 | NO. 69 | Thursday, April 5, 2018

Attention is on Memphis this year with the MLK50 commemoration to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination on April 4, 1968. Keeping this focused on travel, I believe it’s a good time to point out some of the newer civil rights sites across the U.S., along with a few that have been around for a while – all opportunities to honor King’s legacy while trying to better understand the struggle.

The U.S. Civil Rights Trail launched earlier this year and includes more than 100 sites across 14 states and the District of Columbia. That list includes three sites in Memphis: Clayborn Temple, Mason Temple Church of God in Christ and the National Civil Rights Museum.

The list is a good road map to important sites along the painful road to civil rights. It’s worth checking out at civilrightstrail.com.

The ones I’ll highlight require travel outside Memphis, but I must start with the obvious. I don’t use the term staycation, but I’m a believer in enjoying my hometown when I can. And we have a living monument to the civil rights movement here in Memphis, with the National Civil Rights Museum.

When I advise visitors to Memphis, I include the museum as a must-see experience. As a city, MLK’s legacy is our legacy, and the more Memphians understand it the better. I’d argue the National Civil Rights Museum is on the short list of two museums all Americans should attempt to visit. (The other is the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington.)

Atlanta: King was minister at Ebenezer Baptist Church, which combines with his birth home to form the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site in Atlanta. The King Center is Dr. King’s final resting place. Not far is the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, which connects the American movement to the global human rights movement.

Birmingham: The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, tells that city’s significant role in the civil rights movement. It sits across the street from 16th Street Baptist Church, site of the September 1963 bomb that killed four African-American girls.

Washington: Stand on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on the spot where King gave his “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963, then walk over to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. It’s especially beautiful this time of year with the cherry trees in bloom. Also consider a visit to the Museum of African American History and Culture. Washington also is home to the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site.

Cincinnati: The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center takes visitors back to the fight for civil rights during slavery. The center is on the banks of the Ohio River, once an insurmountable border to freedom.

Jackson, Mississippi: The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson is one of the newest additions, opening just last year. The museum documents that state’s role, specifically through eight galleries that show the oppression of African-Americans in Mississippi and their fight for equality.

