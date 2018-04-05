Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 69 | Thursday, April 5, 2018

Tennessee Bill on Defense of School Bathroom Policy Fails

By SHEILA BURKE, Associated Press

Updated 3:03PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee bill that would have required the state attorney general's office to defend local school districts over their bathroom policies for transgender students appears dead for the year.

The measure failed to make it out of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday amid concerns that it could prove costly. One of the provisions of the bill allowed school districts to use private attorneys if the state attorney general's office didn't want to take the case. Some lawmakers saw it as a gift to lawyers at the expense of taxpayers.

LGBT advocates have said the bill was meant to embolden school boards to pass policies that discriminate against transgender students knowing the state would provide for the legal defense if they were sued.

The bill would have provided for the defense of school systems that adopted policies requiring transgender students to use bathrooms or locker rooms based on their sex at birth. It also would have allowed schools to provide transgender students with other accommodations if they were not comfortable using facilities based on their gender at birth.

The bill was sponsored by Sen. Joey Hensley, a Republican from Hohenwald.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 129 226 4,893
MORTGAGES 179 269 5,800
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 19 46 958
BUILDING PERMITS 160 344 10,343
BANKRUPTCIES 54 154 3,676
BUSINESS LICENSES 31 71 1,960
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 109 2,109
MARRIAGE LICENSES 15 53 980

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.