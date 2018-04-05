Local Experts To Tackle Health Care Changes

VOL. 133 | NO. 69 | Thursday, April 5, 2018

Eight years after the enactment of the Affordable Care Act, health care can still spark contentious debates around the country, though there are nevertheless a few things people can agree on.

Costs keep going up. Insurers have continued to pull out of the individual ACA marketplace, leaving that market segment volatile and uncertain. And there’s still no widespread consensus on how to plug the gaps that still exist in the country’s health care system.

The cover story in this weekend’s edition of The Memphis News, sister publication of The Daily News, will include a conversation with a few thought leaders about how the health care system is nowhere near a settled place and will continue to change. That is thanks in no small part to President Trump and federal lawmakers now resetting things almost a decade after the birth of ACA regulations.

The weekly cover story also previews a seminar The Daily News is presenting at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art on April 12. The latest offering in the newspaper’s 2018 seminar series, it will be a look this time at the Status of Health Care.

As always, a panel discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session with audience members. Panelists on hand will include Michael Ugwueke, president and CEO of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare; Tim Finnell, managing partner of Group Benefits LLC; and Katy Laster, an attorney and shareholder with Evans Petree PC.

The panel will discuss changes made to the Affordable Care Act since the new administration has taken office and the impact of those changes on organizations, hospitals and patients. Seminar sponsors include Commercial Bank & Trust, RJ Young, Southern College of Optometry and Evans Petree.

“It hasn’t taken long up to this point to see most carriers exit the individual marketplace,” Finnell said.

The Trump administration also removed an impetus, of sorts, for individuals to be there in the first place, via the tax reform bill that effectively removed the ACA’s controversial “individual mandate.” And it’s not just insurers – this weekend’s cover story notes that the number of participants in marketplace plans in Tennessee has been dropping each year for the last few years.

Meanwhile, there’s the cost of care and the delivery of that care, which encompasses everything from local institutions to research and drug discoveries, to major players in and outside of health care on the national level. Many providers have begun to think about teaming up as their financial outlooks shift.

This week began, for example, with reports that Walmart may pull the trigger on acquiring the large insurer Humana, which is a major provider of Medicare Advantage coverage. Last year, CVS announced a multibillion-dollar bid to buy the insurer Aetna, and the insurer Cigna this month announced a deal to acquire pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts Holding Corp.

Almost everything about the nation’s health care landscape, in other words, continues to remain in a state of flux, from the players to how care will be paid for and by whom.