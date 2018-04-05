Fake Hotel Booking Websites a Growing Problem

VOL. 133 | NO. 69 | Thursday, April 5, 2018





NBC ran a story about a family who booked a room on the ocean but found they had no view of the water at all when they got to the hotel. A family of five arrived at the hotel and found that the room reserved for them only had one king bed. It was summer in Florida, the hotel was full, and there was nothing the manager could do to accommodate the families.

The hotel wasn’t at fault. Both families booked their reservations online and thought they were doing so on the hotel’s official website, but later learned they were on an unauthorized third-party site.

According to the American Hotel & Lodging Association, 6 percent of travelers who thought they were booking a stay through a hotel’s website in 2015 actually booked it through a fraudulent site not affiliated with the hotel. That number jumped to 22 percent in 2017, representing approximately 55 million bad bookings.

One factor contributing to the growing problem is the increased use of smartphones to book hotel stays. The smaller screens make it even more difficult for consumers to detect that they’re not on the hotel’s website.

The operators of the rogue websites use logos and pictures of hotels without permission and may incorporate the name of the hotel into the URL. The FTC landed on three companies in December whose websites were deceptive and who also operated call centers that gave the impression customers had reached the hotel directly.

People who unwittingly book through a third-party website may encounter one or more of the following problems when they arrive at the hotel:

• They have no reservation and have trouble getting their money back.

• Special requests haven’t been conveyed to the hotel.

• The rate may be higher than the hotel’s advertised price and they may be charged undisclosed fees.

• If they participate in the hotel’s loyalty program, they may not get their points.

There are many legitimate third-party websites that are authorized to book hotel rooms. If you want to go that route, be sure you’re on one of them. Check out the company’s record with the BBB.

Check search results carefully. Most official hotel website URLs simply have the hotel’s name in them. If you see additional words like “great deals,” you’re probably on a rogue website. Another company’s logo is also a red flag.

Be particularly cautious with broad searches like “best deals” or “hotels in Orlando.” They’re much more likely to land you in trouble. When paying, be sure the website is secure and use a credit card so you can dispute the charge if something goes wrong.

If anything seems off, call the hotel directly. And find the number on your own; don’t use one on the suspicious website.

Randy Hutchinson is president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South and can be reached at rhutchinson@bbbmidsouth.org