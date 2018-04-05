VOL. 133 | NO. 69 | Thursday, April 5, 2018

The city of Memphis dedicates I Am A Man Plaza with a ceremony and open house Thursday, April 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the plaza, which is adjacent to Clayborn Temple at Hernando Street and Pontotoc Avenue. The city plaza is dedicated to the 1,300 city sanitation workers that went on strike in 1968 and includes a wall with the names of the strikers. Thursday’s event will also feature food trucks and live performances. Cost is free. Visit iammemphis.org.

American Marketing Association Memphis Chapter meets for a happy hour Thursday, April 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Memphis Made Brewing Co., 768 Cooper St. Memphis in May marketing director Robert Griffin will present “What You Don’t Know About Memphis in May.” Members’ tickets is $15 in advance or $20 at the door; nonmembers are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Visit amamemphis.org.

PRIZM Ensemble presents “A Concert for the Next 50 Years,” a tribute to the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Thursday, April 5, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Clayborn Temple, 294 Hernando St. The concert will feature the PRIZM Chamber Orchestra, the PRIZM Celebration Chorus, guest soloists and music by Mahler, Florence Price, Moses Hogan and more. Tickets, available at eventbrite.com, are $19.68 for general admission and $50 for VIP. Visit prizmensemble.com.

Spring Market returns to Memphis Friday through Sunday, April 6-8, at Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road. This 12th annual boutique shopping event features more than 200 vendors showcasing trendy fashions, accessories, decor and more; a silent auction to benefit the National Kidney Foundation of West Tennessee; “Market Madness” specials and more. Visit themarketshows.com for hours, special events and admission discount.

Taste of Memphis, a festival showcasing Memphis and Shelby County neighborhoods in ways that are uniquely their own, will take place Friday, April 6, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Tiger Lane outside Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, 335 S. Hollywood St. Neighborhood groups, faith-based organizations and others will remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and showcase their neighborhoods’ unique qualities, accomplishments and history. Cost is free. Visit memphishcd.org for details.