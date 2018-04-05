Arkansas State University Gets $10 Million From Alumnus

VOL. 133 | NO. 69 | Thursday, April 5, 2018

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) – Arkansas State University is renaming its business college to honor an alumnus who donated $10 million to his alma mater.

The university announced the gift Tuesday from Neil Griffin, who lives in Kerrville, Texas. The 91-year-old World War II veteran graduated from Arkansas State in 1948 with a degree in business administration.

On Tuesday, ASU's board of trustees voted unanimously to rename the business college the Neil Griffin College of Business.

According to The Jonesboro Sun , Griffin also committed a gift from his future estate. That, combined with the $10 million, is expected to be the largest individual gift in school history.

The university says the donation will primarily be used for new scholarships, professorships and enhanced funds for college operations.

___

Information from: The Jonesboro Sun, www.jonesborosun.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.