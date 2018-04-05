Airport Overhaul Hits Milestone With B Concourse Closure

VOL. 133 | NO. 69 | Thursday, April 5, 2018

Roughly a year after Memphis International Airport first unveiled its $214 million modernization plan, the project is taking its next significant step.

On Wednesday, April 4, Memphis International officially closed the B Concourse and relocated all airline operations, restaurants and retail businesses to the A and C concourses until the project wraps up in 2021.

One of the airport’s primary carriers, Delta Air Lines, is relocating to A Concourse and Allegiant Airlines will begin operating in the C Concourse on Thursday, April 5.

“We look forward to seeing the planned renovations take shape at Memphis International Airport,” said Daniel Meier, Allegiant manager of airport affairs. “The modernization will make Memphis International an even more convenient and accessible airport for Allegiant passengers.”

Lenny’s Subs is also making a move to the A Concourse, and a new Italian-themed restaurant, Torn Basil, will open in A Concourse later this year. A new Blue Moon kiosk bar will be added to the C Concourse.

“The construction project hasn’t fundamentally changed much over the past year, but it is just now coming down the home stretch,” Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority president and CEO Scott Brockman said.

Last April, the airport unveiled its nine-figure plans to tear down and rebuild B Concourse in an effort to centrally consolidate operations, a capital project to improve efficiencies following the 2013 decision by Delta to de-hub Memphis International, going to more connecting flights rather than originations.

With B Concourse now vacated, actual construction can begin once the pre-contracting period wraps up. Currently, four pre-qualified prime contractors are preparing their pricing and construction teams, which will then be presented to the airport authority this summer.

“They are in the process of analyzing the plans and putting their teams together,” Brockman said of the candidates. “We do have minority participations goals and it will be their job to show that they’ve met or exceeded our goal.”

Brockman said pre-qualification of the prime contractors was necessary to ensure that they had the capabilities to perform a sophisticated construction job in a busy and heavily regulated airport.

“This is not a greenfield site in Shelby County that we’re going to build an IKEA on, this is an active airport that has security regulations,” he said. “There are a lot more requirements for constructing inside an airport.”

Brockman expects the contractors to submit documents around mid-May and they will then be analyzed by the airport’s planning and development committee before submitting the bids to the board at the June meeting.

If everything goes as planned, construction should begin July and wrap up sometime in 2021.

A small portion of B Concourse will remain open during the construction process to accommodate international arrivals, with the exception of Air Canada.

During construction, international passengers will arrive at B43 and proceed to customs and immigration control, before taking a bus to baggage claim to pick up their luggage.

“Once the renovated, modernized B is reopened, they will exit like everyone else,” Brockman said.

Air Canada is exempt from this process since its hometown of Toronto is a U.S. Customs and Border Protection pre-cleared hub. Other examples of international airports with pre-clearance are Shannon and Dublin airports in Ireland.

The original modernization project outlined in 2014 carried a $114 million price tag but only covered seismic retrofitting for the B Concourse, Brockton said, so he is happy with where the project is now given its much larger scope.

“The fundamental shift here has taken extra time because you’re redesigning the entire facility in a direction that was different from the original ones,” he said.

Brockman thinks the end result will be worth it.

“I think it is going to be a fabulous welcome to Memphis and the Mid-South community,” he said. “A fabulous handshake and goodbye when people leave, and a much better front door to our community.”