VOL. 133 | NO. 68 | Wednesday, April 4, 2018

FedEx Unveils Pilot Development Program

FedEx Corp. subsidiary FedEx Express is rolling out a new pilot development program known as “Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program” to recruit and train new pilots over the coming years.

FedEx Express and its feeder operators, Mountain Air Cargo and Empire Airlines, are launching the effort with a college outreach and engagement program to promote student interest in aviation careers, starting at Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi.

“FedEx is initiating a new, industry-leading pilot development program to ensure a full pipeline of pilots for us and the industry at large,” FedEx chairman and CEO Fred Smith said in a recent speech at Delta State. “The program is designed to assist two of our feeder operators with the recruitment and retention of pilots who wish to develop their skills and experiences to eventually qualify for pilot opportunities at FedEx.”

Eventually, FedEx and the feeder operators will expand to other universities and aviation colleges around the country to entice even more potential pilots.

Earlier this year, FedEx took the first steps in modernizing its feeder fleet with the purchase of 30 ATR 72-600F planes and the purchase of 50 Cessna SkyCourier 408F aircraft, with options to purchase additional aircraft from both companies.

“These aircraft purchases are part of our long-term feeder fleet strategy,” said Greg Hall, FedEx Express’ executive vice president of air operations. “That strategy will not only improve our fuel efficiency and fleet reliability, but thanks to a collaborative training program through Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program, we will create a reliable pipeline of well-qualified pilot applicants for FedEx Express pilot jobs, leveraging the experience they will gain in our feeder system.”

The FedEx feeder network, which uses aircraft with less than 60,000 pounds of maximum gross takeoff weight, comprises more than 300 aircraft serving 45 countries. Most of the aircraft are owned by FedEx and then leased and operated by third-party air carriers under their own operating certificates.

– Patrick Lantrip

Mueller Industries Buys Canadian Manufacturer

Memphis-based Mueller Industries Inc. has acquired Die-Mold Tool Limited, a Canadian manufacturing company.

Ontario, Canada-based Die-Mold manufactures plastic plumbing-related fittings and is an integrated designer and manufacturer of plastic injection tooling.

Terms of the transaction, which was effective March 31, were not disclosed.

Mueller said the acquisition supports its strategy to grow and strengthen its flow-control product offerings in the area of pressure plastics.

Mueller specializes in copper and copper alloy manufacturing, while also producing goods made from aluminum, steel and plastics. Its tubing, fittings and other components are used in plumbing as well as heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, and the items are distributed in numerous sectors, including the construction, appliance, defense, energy and automotive industries.

– Daily News staff

Tigers’ Azab to Undergo Medical Treatment

University of Memphis basketball player Karim Sameh Azab has begun medical treatment for an unspecified illness.

Azab, a 6-foot-10, 270-pound sophomore from Giza, Egypt, appeared in 15 games this season as a reserve. He averaged 5.6 minutes per game in his second season with the program, but his first on the court.

“Karim has my full support and the support of our whole team,” said Tigers basketball coach Penny Hardaway. “While we appreciate the support of the Tiger family in this matter, we would also like to protect the privacy of Karim and his family.”

Tigers athletic director Tom Bowen said, “The resources available to help Karim in this fight are second to none and our Tiger family will do everything they can. We have a fantastic medical team and athletic training staff, and we are all with Karim as he undergoes his treatment.”

Said Azab: “I am thankful for all the support the university has shown me. Hopefully the journey to my recovery will be good.”

– Don Wade

Transplant Foundation Marks Blue and Green Day April 13

The Mid-South Transplant Foundation is calling on businesses, households, churches and other supporters to light up the city in blue and green Friday, April 13, for National Donate Life Blue and Green Day, a day set aside to support organ and tissue donation.

The foundation suggests a number of ways to show corporate and individual support of Blue and Green Day 901, including dressing in or lighting workspaces and homes in blue and green, and registering to become an organ and tissue donor. Participants can post their photos and track social media activity at #BlueGreenDay901.

The Harahan Bridge will light up in blue and green the evening of April 13.

One organ donor can save up to eight lives; one tissue donor can enhance more than 50 lives. Currently more than 114,000 people are waiting for a lifesaving transplant in the Mid-South area, covering West Tennessee, North Mississippi and East Arkansas.

“The work we do is a collaborative effort to save and enhance lives,” said Kim Van Frank, the foundation’s executive director. “We’re counting on our community to support the thousands of people and families affected by organ and tissue donation by turning our city blue and green on April 13. There are simple, yet impactful ways we all can raise awareness of the need for more registered donors.”

For more information on how to participate in Blue and Green Day 901 or to register as an organ and tissue donor, visit midsouthtransplant.org.

– Don Wade

SCS Students Planning School Walkout April 19

Shelby County Schools students will join students in all 50 states Thursday, April 19, in responding to the national call to action against gun violence by walking out of school.

Organized by a grassroots coalition of high school youths from across the greater Memphis area, the local walkout is an important step to show students’ dedication to creating safer schools, according to the organizers.

The date of the walkout was originally April 20, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre, but the Columbine community directly asked to have the walkout on April 19 in order for them to spend April 20 with their families in mourning.

“I’ll walk out because I’m a youth committed to change; I’m committed to creating a safer educational environment,” Bolton High School student Rod’nee Richardson said in a release.

Organizers say individual walkouts are planned at each school in the Shelby County Schools system.

Schools are encouraged to have voter registration and a place for youth to contact their representatives. The walkout will focus on youth-led social change and education regarding comprehensive legislation.

Shelby County Schools superintendent Dorsey Hopson told school board members Tuesday, March 27, that a group of students – many of them affiliated with Bridges USA – had approached him about how SCS would view a walkout on the day of the protest.

At the time, Hopson said SCS was still working out details but that the system would be willing to work with students who conduct a walkout in “a responsible and organized way.”

– Daily News staff

Teague to Stay With Grizz Rest of Season

The Memphis Grizzlies have signed guard Marquis Teague for the remainder of the season.

Teague signed a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on March 24 as a call-up from the Memphis Hustle, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Teague has appeared in two games as a reserve for the Grizzlies and averaged 4.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.00 steals in 26.5 minutes.

The 25-year-old started all 47 of his games with the Hustle and averaged 17.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 32.5 minutes, leading the team in total points, total assists and free throws made and attempted during its inaugural season in the G League.

Teague was selected in the first round (No. 29 overall) of the 2012 NBA Draft following his freshman year at the University of Kentucky.

He has appeared in 90 regular season games (three starts) during his three-year NBA career and has averaged 2.4 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 9.9 minutes for the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies.

– Don Wade