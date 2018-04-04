Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 68 | Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Tennessee Lawmaker Running Again Despite Allegations

The Associated Press

Updated 3:05PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee state lawmaker has announced that he is running for re-election despite being mired in scandal after three of his former teenage basketball players accused him of sexual misconduct when he was their coach about three decades ago.

The announcement by Waynesboro Republican David Byrd comes after fellow Republicans Lt. Gov. and Senate Speaker Randy McNally and House Speaker Beth Harwell called for the lawmaker to step down.

Byrd has questioned the motives of the former players, who were 15 and 16 at the time of the alleged sexual misconduct. But he didn't outright deny the allegations. He said his specific behavior from that long ago is hard to recall, but that he's truly sorry if he hurt or emotionally upset any of his students.

