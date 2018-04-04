VOL. 133 | NO. 68 | Wednesday, April 4, 2018

The youngest child of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. hopes to prove him wrong in only one respect. The Rev. Bernice King has been talking about the quote from one of her father’s now institutionalized speeches for at least the last two years.

“The children of darkness are often more zealous and determined than the children of light,” he said, one of several references to the forces between dark and light that call for social change to a point, but remain silent when there is a violent reaction.

By 1965, King was using the reference to refer to white ecumenical liberals who agreed with the need for change but not the pace. That would soon be followed by King linking opposition to the Vietnam War to his call for economic equity and racial integration.

“I’m hoping that we have stepped into a season where we prove this prophet wrong,” Bernice King said Monday, April 2, at the National Civil Rights Museum. “That’s the only place that I want us to prove him absolutely wrong. I feel it. I sense it. These are revolutionary times.”

Bernice King has been to Memphis and the museum several times over the years, viewing exhibits including a photo of her family’s home in Montgomery, Alabama, before she was born after it was firebombed. She was 5 years old by just a few days on April 4 when her father died and her older brothers and sister, Yolanda King, accompanied their mother to Memphis to claim his body.

She and her brothers, Martin Luther King III and Dexter King, have always been open about how difficult emotionally it is for them to come to Memphis. Yolanda King died in 2007.

Bernice King and Martin Luther King III came to Memphis to commemorate 50 years to the day of their father’s final speech – the April 3 Mountaintop speech. The commemoration at the site of that speech – Mason Temple Church of God in Christ – is followed by events here marking the anniversary of the assassination and events in Atlanta where she is the CEO of The King Center.

She described the Atlanta events as a bookend to the Memphis commemoration that will focus on the future after the assassination.

She was in Memphis last year as one of the recipients of the museum’s Freedom Awards and said this week it was a turning point.

“For some strange reason I just broke down in tears,” Bernice King said. “It may have a lot to do with my age and having to really face this once again and face it and process it.”

She recalled what the museum chronicles in a new exhibit called “A Legacy Remembered” that debuts Wednesday, April 4 – the family disrupted by her father’s violent death and the role her mother, Coretta Scott King, played in the wake of the assassination.

Bernice King says as a child she sensed the change immediately.

“She was very present as I was growing up,” Bernice King said. “But she obviously had a tremendous calling on her life to help to institutionalize his legacy.”

Noelle Trent, the museum’s director of interpretation, collections and education, said Coretta Scott King’s role is sometimes obscured.

Trent said she and other curators at the museum felt like they had to “make a stand” on including her role as the “chief architect of his legacy.”

“Too often she is simply captured as the widow of Dr. King,” Trent said. “People don’t understand that she began preserving Dr. King’s work in 1955 during the Montgomery bus boycott. … She saw something in her husband and thought it was worth preserving.”

Trent said the role of women in the civil rights movement remains largely untold.

“It’s critically important that we reposition women more as mothers, daughters, sisters, wives – those roles are important. But they are also actors in their own right,” Trent said. “The reason we know the Dr. King that we know today is because of her work.”

Bernice King says following the assassination there was more tragedy, including the mysterious death of her uncle, A.D. King, and the murder of her grandmother during a church service in the 1970s.

“We’ve had a lot of trauma as a family. … We kind of kept moving,” she said. “And so now I’ve made a choice to say, ‘I’m not going to keep moving anymore. I’m going to grieve and process.’ And we need to do that more in the United States of America. We are carrying collectively a lot of trauma, especially those of us in the African-American community. If we’re not careful, it’s going to overtake us and we will self-destruct.”