The Daily News
VOL. 133 | NO. 68 | Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Rekindling of King's 'Poor People's Campaign' Takes Shape

By ADRIAN SAINZ, Associated Press

Updated 3:02PM
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Civil rights leaders are reviving an economic justice campaign that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was planning when he was killed 50 years ago.

Organizers of the rekindled Poor People's Campaign discussed their plans Tuesday in Memphis, Tennessee, on the eve of the anniversary of King's death. King had been planning a march by the same name in Washington when he was assassinated in Memphis on April 4, 1968.

Forty days of marches, sit-ins and other peaceful protests will kick off next month and extend into about 30 states. The events will culminate with a massive Washington rally in June by clergy, students, union members and other activists.

Planning for the effort began last December with the Revs. William Barber of North Carolina and Liz Theoharis of New York.

