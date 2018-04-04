Redbirds Again Will Have Multiple Top Prospects

VOL. 133 | NO. 68 | Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Tuesday was Media Day at AutoZone Park for the reigning Pacific Coast League champion Memphis Redbirds. And some of the players who helped win that title were back; others likely will be.

The only constant in minor league baseball, after all, is the ever-changing roster. Pitcher Jack Flaherty, 22, was ticketed to begin the season with the Triple-A Redbirds. But when the Cardinals placed veteran Adam Wainwright on the disabled list with a hamstring injury, that opened a starting role for Flaherty; he was slated to get the ball Tuesday night, April 3, at Milwaukee.

Right-hander Alex Reyes, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery and also could see time at Memphis as part of a rehab assignment, rates as the No. 17 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 rankings. Flaherty is the next Cardinal on that list at No. 38.

Flaherty impressed in 15 starts with the Redbirds last season, going 7-2 with a 2.74 ERA and holding opposing hitters to a .233 batting average. He struck out 85 in 85.1 innings. He didn’t fare so well in his brief stint with the Cardinals (6.33 ERA in five starts, six appearances). The Cardinals might prefer Flaherty get a little more seasoning, but need and his own performance obviously could change that.

Catcher Carson Kelly, 23, remains the top position player prospect, ranked No. 46. He was productive at Memphis last season, but once called up to St. Louis struggled mightily at the plate with a .174 average in 69 at-bats. The Cardinals do not want Kelly sitting, so he’s back in Memphis to play every day.

Outfielder Tyler O’Neill, 22, is No. 94 on the list and after coming over in a trade with Seattle last year hit 12 home runs in just 146 at-bats with Memphis; between Memphis and Triple-A Tacoma he had 31 homers. Injuries short-circuited his spring training and the chance to make the big club. He also has work to do with his plate discipline: O’Neill struck out 151 times in 495 at-bats last year, or once every 3.3 at-bats.

Another outfielder, Harrison Bader, was considered the favorite to make the Cardinals as a fourth outfielder and is rated as the Cardinals’ fifth-best prospect. He didn’t make the big club in the spring but by the time you read this, he or one of the others mentioned here may have been called up. His speed and ability to play all three outfield spots make him appealing as a plug-in-and-play guy in the late innings on a National League club.

Pitcher Dakota Hudson, 23, the organization’s No. 6 prospect, earned a promotion to the Redbirds after excelling at Double-A Springfield. He will continue to work on the craft of starting at Memphis, but could get summoned to St. Louis to fill a bullpen role.

Jordan Hicks, the 21-year-old righty with an electric fastball, had never pitched above High-A ball but forced his way onto the roster. He may never see Memphis. But if he hits a rough patch, AutoZone Park may be where he comes for some polishing.

If Kelly gets called up, it’s possible catch Andrew Knizner gets pulled up to the Redbirds. He hit .324 in 182 at-bats at Springfield last season and will start there. But he made a very positive impression on St. Louis skipper Mike Matheny and may be primed to compete for the job of first everyday catch after Yadier Molina. If that’s the case, that would mean the Cardinals would be in position to trade Kelly, who likely would be starting right now in the majors with some clubs.

Other top prospects to watch: second baseman Max Schrock, pitchers Austin Gomber and Ryan Helsley and outfielder Oscar Mercado, plus several others that are among the Cardinals’ Top 30.