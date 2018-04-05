Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 68 | Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Lomax Commits to Memphis Tigers, Hardaway Staff Hire May be Near

By Don Wade

Penny Hardaway’s first commitments as head coach at the University of Memphis are his son, Jayden, and East High point guard Alex Lomax. Jayden announced his commitment Tuesday, April 3, and Lomax made his official through social media early Wednesday morning.

Lomax previously had a signed a national letter of intent with Wichita State, but after Hardaway’s hiring, the university released Lomax – a somewhat surprising move given that both schools play in the American Athletic Conference.

National recruiting services list Lomax as a Top 150 recruit. Not since rising senior Jeremiah Martin committed to Memphis when coached by Josh Pastner has the program brought in a hometown recruit.

On his Twitter account, Lomax tweeted “TIGERLIFE.”

While two new players are coming in, two freshmen players from the 2017-18 team are leaving. Guard Jamal Johnson has joined David Nickelberry in announcing his plans to transfer.

In another development, 247sports.com reported that Hardaway is about to hire Tennessee State assistant coach Rodney Hamilton as the Memphis director of basketball operations.

