Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 68 | Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Legislature Passes Plan to Help Domestic Violence Victims

The Associated Press

Updated 3:05PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Legislature has passed a bill that would make it easier for domestic violence victims to get off the cellphone plans of their abusers and have rights transferred to themselves.

The House unanimously passed a bill that allows abuse victims to ask a court to force phone companies to transfer cellphone rights and billing responsibilities away from the abusers and to the victim. Victims would be able to make the request when filing for an order of protection or make a separate request of the court.

The measure was sponsored by Rep. Jim Coley, a Bartlett Republican. It passed unanimously in the House this week. The Senate passed the bill unanimously in February.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 97 97 4,764
MORTGAGES 90 90 5,621
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 27 27 939
BUILDING PERMITS 184 184 10,183
BANKRUPTCIES 54 100 3,622
BUSINESS LICENSES 40 40 1,929
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 65 109 2,109
MARRIAGE LICENSES 38 38 965

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.