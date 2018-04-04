Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 68 | Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Legislature Advances Bill to Sell Liquor on Sunday

The Associated Press

Updated 3:05PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A move to allow liquor sales on Sunday in Tennessee is gaining momentum in the state Legislature.

A Senate finance committee passed a bill on Tuesday that would allow for liquor to be sold between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Sundays. The measure, which was sponsored by Republican Sen. Bill Ketron of Murfreesboro, would also allow for the sale of wine and spirts on Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Day, New Year's Day, the Fourth of July and all Sundays during hours authorized by local governments.

The bill moves to a vote by the full Senate. The House is scheduled to vote on the measure on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 97 97 4,764
MORTGAGES 90 90 5,621
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 27 27 939
BUILDING PERMITS 184 184 10,183
BANKRUPTCIES 54 100 3,622
BUSINESS LICENSES 40 40 1,929
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 65 109 2,109
MARRIAGE LICENSES 38 38 965

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.