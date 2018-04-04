Last Word: Mason Temple 50 Years Later, Medical Pot Dies in Nashville and Fire

VOL. 133 | NO. 68 | Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Mason Temple still looks pretty much the same as it did in 1968 when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came there to give what would be his last speech – the Mountaintop speech – the night before his assassination. Tuesday evening, 50 years to the day that King gave that speech, the Church of God In Christ sanctuary was awash and aglow in multi-colored lights as a capacity invitation-only crowd gathered to mark the occasion.

For all of the indications of the 21st century in a church built in 1940, however, the most poignant moment came when all attention seemed riveted on the stage when no one was at the pulpit.

A single white spotlight shown on the pulpit millions of people have seen countless times in grainy color with King’s countenance coming out of the church’s darkness on a stormy night 50 years ago. A recording of part of his speech that night played Tuesday evening to a very still sanctuary. And then two of King’s children talked about today’s new activism and the issues behind that activism that King’s remarks and writings of half a century ago address.

This has also become an anniversary in which the attention has turned to the personal aspects of the loss King’s family has been dealing with over these 50 years. And the youngest of the King children, Bernice King, talked about that part of this Tuesday at the National Civil Rights Museum.

For Wednesday, the anniversary of King’s assassination, there is a late morning march to Mason Temple from AFSCME headquarters, the union that has represented city sanitation workers since the 1968 strike and which organized Tuesday’s commemoration at Mason Temple with the Church of God In Christ. And the focus then shifts Wednesday afternoon and into the evening to the courtyard of the National Civil Rights Museum.

A new Associated Press poll on progress since his death on the issues King worked on in a short life of 39 years.

With Martin Luther King III at Mason Temple Tuesday was his nine-year old daughter, Yolanda Renee King, who was among those who spoke at the Washington “March For Our Lives” on gun violence last month. King says neither he nor his wife told her what to say but simply to think about what she wanted to say. He also said she talked about the need for gun control two years ago during a trip to the Oval Office to visit then-president Barack Obama.

Meanwhile, the National Walk-Out school protest set for later this month has changed dates.

FedEx rolls out a new pilot development program that includes college outreach and takes in FedEx’s feeder system and operators, Mountain Air Cargo and Empire Airlines.

In Nashville, the medical marijuana bill died for the session Tuesday when its Senate sponsor withdrew it because of amendments made in an effort to gather the necessary votes. That means it starts all over next year.

The bill to arm school teachers is done for the year but not until a heated debate in the legislature. That debate included Waynesboro Republican David Byrd in the House who is a former educator now being accused of sexual misconduct with several students. Byrd intends to run for re-election despite calls for his resignation by the leaders of the House and Senate.

A bill to allow Sunday liquor sales is on its way to a vote on the Senate floor.

Media day ahead of the season opener for the Redbirds shows a lot of top prospects in the line-up.

Kim Cherry’s move from First Tennessee to launch her own public relations company.

Atop our Memphis Newsmakers segment, Shannon Perry, the new executive director of the Fire Museum of Memphis talks about her return to the institution after being its original curator.