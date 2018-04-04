King's Children See New Movements, Same Challenges 50 Years After Mountaintop

VOL. 133 | NO. 68 | Wednesday, April 4, 2018

The bright and multi colored lights at Mason Temple Church of God In Christ gave way for a few minutes Tuesday, April 3, to a single white spotlight on the empty pulpit of the South Memphis church and a recording of part of the speech Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered from the pulpit 50 years ago Tuesday.

A capacity invitation only crowd marking the 50th anniversary of King’s speech the night before his assassination – the “mountaintop” speech – listened quietly to the word from a stormy night in 1968.

Half a century later, two of King’s children told those in the sanctuary from the same pulpit that the times again demand a commitment to nonviolent change.

“We should all be exited because there is activity in this nation,” said Martin Luther King III. “Even though we go around the world promoting democracy -- we purport to at least. But yet at home we suppress it with voter suppression. That has to end.

Accompanying him to Memphis were his wife and his daughter Yolanda Renee King, 9, who recently spoke at the Washington “March For Our Lives” to protest gun violence.

Her father said neither he nor his wife told her what to say. And he said she had previously questioned President Barack Obama about gun violence without prompting when the family visited the Oval Office two years ago.

Rev. Bernice King, from the same pulpit at Mason Temple, said her father’s next sermon to be delivered April 7 had the working title of “America may go to hell.”

“As I’ve looked at the landscape of our world today – American may still go to hell,” she said. “It’s time for America to repent. It’s time for America to repent because we have not in 50 years dealt with as Dad challenged us to deal with the last vestiges of racism. We must repent because Dad challenged us to deal with a second evil – poverty, which we have refused to confront in this nation.”

The observance of the anniversary featured videos from former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton and also included surviving sanitation workers whose 1968 strike brought King to Memphis.

Former Atlanta Mayor, U.S. Rep. and United Nations ambassador Andrew Young, who was part of King’s inner circle, also talked of a movement that created change with “no money, no army, no nothing.”

“Yes, I was there when a bullet struck. But you know, Africans say you ain’t dead until the people stop calling your name,” Young said. “That bullet only released his spirit and it released his spirit all over the world.”

The event at Mason Temple was one in a series of events in the city by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees this week to commemorate the strike and the assassination.

Those events are part of a larger slate of events this week including those organized by the city of Memphis and the National Civil Rights Museum.

Before the speeches at Mason Temple, Martin Luther King III said America is a “very divisive society” 50 years after his father’s death.

“And it allows or causes racism and other things to emerge,” he said. “To me that is a formula for disaster. Income inequality has got to be addressed. … We’re squeezing out a middle class.”

He also said the image of his father as a “dreamer” masks the reality of what he stood for.

“I really believe that even the masses of people do not yet understand Martin Luther King Jr. and his real mission because main stream media promotes the vision of the dreamer,” he said. “Dreams do come true but sometimes they don’t. He is actually watered down. The revolutionary that he really was is not appreciated by the total population. It’s appreciated by some.”

He and his wife refer to changing King’s image as “democratizing the King legacy.”

“It’s not just about idolizing him. But it’s about living the ideals. It’s about a revolution of values,” he said.

Bernice King said before the event that while calls for change and movements from Black Lives Matter to gun violence efforts by high school students are more visible there has to be strategy in the calls for change.

“I think it’s important that the dots be connected. Sometimes in our zeal to want to see change, to want to establish justice we don’t recognize that there is a strategy,” she said. “Most things that he (her father) did had legislation – hard change; policy – hard change and sometimes an economic component to it. That has to be really strategized and planned out to be effective. I challenge this generation that you really strategize and focus and decide on what to tackle in an order. Because you can’t tackle 10 things at one time. No matter how many people you just can’t.”