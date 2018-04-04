Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 68 | Wednesday, April 4, 2018

GM to Halt Monthly Sales Reports and Switch to Quarters

The Associated Press

Updated 3:05PM
DETROIT (AP) – General Motors says it will stop reporting its sales figures every month and instead will post the numbers each quarter.

The move could prompt other automakers to make the same change. Currently nearly all U.S. automakers report sales monthly.

GM says 30 days isn't long enough to separate real trends from short-term fluctuations caused by weather, new product launches or other factors. The company's sales grew nearly 16 percent in March, pushing the company into positive territory for the first quarter. Sales are up 3.8 percent through March after falling 1.4 percent last year.

The company has been reducing low-profit sales to rental car companies. Many automakers use those sales to boost monthly numbers.

GM says it will report March sales Tuesday with other automakers, then switch to quarters.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

