Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 68 | Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Facebook Asks Users If They Think It's 'Good for the World'

The Associated Press

Updated 3:06PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NEW YORK (AP) – Facebook is asking users whether they think it's "good for the world" in a poll sent to an unspecified number of people.

The poll appears under the heading, "We'd like to do better," when users log in. Possible responses range from "strongly agree" to "strongly disagree."

The company has been grappling with a privacy scandal and other troubles . But Facebook says this survey began well before that; versions date back to 2012. The company regularly polls users on other aspects of its service, too.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said he wants to ensure that Facebook is a force for good. Whether it is hasn't been clear amid revelations of bad actors using Facebook to influence elections, spread hatred and pilfer user information.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 97 97 4,764
MORTGAGES 90 90 5,621
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 27 27 939
BUILDING PERMITS 184 184 10,183
BANKRUPTCIES 54 100 3,622
BUSINESS LICENSES 40 40 1,929
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 65 109 2,109
MARRIAGE LICENSES 38 38 965

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.