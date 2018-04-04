VOL. 133 | NO. 68 | Wednesday, April 4, 2018

The Withers Collection Museum and Gallery will stage an “I Am A Man” Reenactment Photo Shoot Wednesday, April 4, with the lineup starting at 8 a.m. at Fourth and Beale streets. The picture will re-create photojournalist Ernest C. Withers’ iconic “I Am A Man” photo from the 1968 sanitation workers’ strike. Register in advance at the Withers Collection, 333 Beale St., or online at 2018mlk50.com.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees will honor the 50th anniversary of the Memphis sanitation workers’ strike Wednesday, April 4, with an 8 a.m. rally for justice at AFSCME Local 1733 headquarters, 485 Beale St., followed by an 11 a.m. march to Mason Temple, 930 Mason St., where a culminating rally will start around noon. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rev. Jesse Jackson, ambassador Andrew Young and other dignitaries are scheduled to attend. Visit iam2018.org.

The National Civil Rights Museum hosts the MLK50 Day of Remembrance and Commemoration Ceremony Wednesday, April 4, from 10 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. in the NCRM courtyard, 450 Mulberry St. The 50th anniversary commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination includes performances throughout the day; a 3:30 p.m. ceremony with the laying of the wreath, comments from dignitaries, and music; and a 6:01 p.m. tolling of church bells. The courtyard events are free; the museum is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at regular admission price. Visit mlk50.civilrightsmuseum.org.

Calvary Episcopal Church, in collaboration with Rhodes College, will hold a Service of Remembrance and Reconciliation Wednesday, April 4, at noon at Calvary, 102 N. Second St., followed by an unveiling of a historic marker at the site of the slave market operated by Nathan Bedford Forrest, near the corner of Adams Avenue and B.B. King Boulevard. The service also will include guest remarks, music and a reading of dozens of names of the slaves Forrest sold at the site. Visit rhodes.edu.

Association of Fundraising Professionals Memphis Chapter hosts a Learn Over Lunch titled “#MeToo Movement: Harassment Prevention in Fundraising” Thursday, April 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at United Way of the Mid-South, 1005 Tillman St. Tracy Lindow, human resources professional with F&H Solutions Group, will discuss harassment prevention in the fundraising industry. Cost is $20 for members or $30 for nonmembers. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com.

Visit memphisdailynews.com for more MLK50 event highlights.