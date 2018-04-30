Week Ahead: April 30-May 6

VOL. 133 | NO. 86 | Monday, April 30, 2018

Good morning, Memphis! You can catch a Redbirds (vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers) or Tigers (vs. American Athletic Conference foe Connecticut) baseball game any day this week. Yes, spring is finally in the air.

The nonprofit Let’s Innovate Through Education (LITE) is hosting Pitch Night 2018 on Thursday at Clayborn Temple, 290 Hernando St. The event, set to run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., will feature 36 high school students pitching their entrepreneurial ideas to the community. Audience members will help select which ideas will be funded.

For the first 30 minutes, the audience will hear from 28 students via elevator pitches at booths. From 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., eight finalists will pitch on stage to the community for the chance at funding. Tickets are free, but RSVP here.

Shelby County voters go to the polls Tuesday to decide Democratic and Republican primaries for 23 county government offices. The winners advance to the county general elections on the Aug. 2 ballot. Polls across the county are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are normally an early voter, remember that on election day you vote at the precinct based on your address. To find your polling place go to www.shelbyvote.com, the website of the Shelby County Election Commission. And after the polls close at 7 p.m., join us @tdnpols, www.twitter.com/tdnpols, for live coverage of the returns as they come in. DEMOCRACY

Shelby County commissioners vote Monday on the second reading of an ordinance that would add a question to the August ballot permitting some elected officials to get automatic pay raises whenever there is any pay raise for state employees. The commission also votes on seven proposed exceptions to its recent moratorium on contracts or budget amendments above a certain amount. The commission meets at 3 p.m. at the Vasco Smith Administration Building, 160 N. Main St. You can also follow development here @tdnpols in real time.

Plant The Parkways, the volunteer effort to plant 1,000 trees along the three primary parkways in Memphis, moves its effort to North Parkway. The Saturday activity from 8:30 a.m. to noon coordinates that morning at Snowden School, 1870 North Parkway. Volunteers can sign up through Volunteer Memphis with a link to the sign up and more information about Plant The Parkways at planttheparkways.org.

Creative Works: Memphis will host the next in its series of monthly gatherings of creatives in Memphis on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Liquor Store, 2655 Broad Ave. Memphis has a ton of freelancers, creative entrepreneurs and artisans and makers, and this is a chance to perhaps find that next freelancing gig, to catch up with peers and more. RSVP here, and your first drink is on the house.

The Memphis Redbirds begin a four-game series with the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers) at 6:35 p.m. Monday at AutoZone Park. The series continues with games at 6:35 Tuesday and Wednesday and at 7:05 on Thursday. Tickets are available at the box office. Or call 901-721-6000.

The University of Memphis baseball team will play a three-game weekend series against American Athletic Conference foe Connecticut. Games are at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday.

If it’s the first Wednesday of the month, then it’s time for Master Taster's Club at the Peabody Corner Bar. The fun runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Each month highlights a different theme or region or vintner. Four wines are served along with light bites from The Peabody chefs. Half off Corner Bar appetizers and $5/glass on featured MTC wines are available for two hours following the event. The cost is $25 per person (includes valet parking). For more information: call 901-529-4000 or visit peabodymemphis.com.

The Teen Girls’ Therapeutic Art Group meets Thursday at 6 p.m. at Ferren Family Counseling LLC, 895 S. Cooper St., Suites 2 & 3. Designed for teens ages 14-17, it will give your teen the tools to develop healthy relationships, self-confidence and coping strategies for dealing with the challenges her world can bring. Runs every Thursday through May 31. Contact owner/therapist Jennifer Ferren at 901-498-9126 or visit FerrenFamilyCounseling.com for more information.

