Triumph Bank Chairman: We Expect Record Earnings in 2018

Triumph Bank’s leadership has laid out some ambitious goals the fast-growing bank will be pursuing through the rest of 2018 as well as some longer-term targets it will try and hit over the next five years.

It’s fueled in part by a wave of expansion that saw the bank grow its assets more than 20 percent in 2017, a year in which Triumph also expanded into medical and professional banking and expanded outside of Memphis for the first time.

Triumph ended the year with $722.4 million in assets. Its Nashville venture is a loan production office the bank opened in Brentwood, with the plan being to offer private banking services at first and then to open a full-service banking office in Nashville in the near future.

“We had a really good year of growth in 2017,” said Triumph president and CEO Will Chase, who added the bank is doing business in a number of states now thanks partly to mortgage division activity. “I’m proud of the growth we’ve had. This positions us for a spurt of growth into the future.”

The bank added a four-person team of medical and professional services bankers in November – a new service line and a way of offering specialized loan and deposit products to professionals mostly in the medical industry. This move is partly why Triumph board chairman Hilliard Crews said the bank expects to post record earnings in 2018.

“Growth in all divisions” of the bank, plus double-digit growth in assets and earnings are also part of the plan for the year ahead that Crews laid out for shareholders at the bank’s annual meeting, held at week’s end at the bank’s commercial and mortgage lending center in East Memphis.

Triumph reported an atypical dip in net income in 2017. The overall figure was $4.7 million, a slide from 2016 of 14.6 percent. Crews assured shareholders it was an anomaly, though. For one thing, taking advantage of new lower tax rates meant writing down deferred tax assets, which likewise meant a net decrease in earnings of more than $615,000 for 2017.

Net income also took a hit because of Triumph investing in expansion of areas like its mortgage division. Competition in this market, according to Crews, also is making it difficult to raise rates on loans, despite the higher cost of funds.

In other news from 2017, Triumph launched the Triumph Community Development Foundation. Through it, the company, employees and directors are contributing to make donations in support of local nonprofit organizations.

Looking ahead to the future, Triumph expects to keep getting busier, and bigger.

According to Crews, Triumph’s plan for the next five years includes aiming for a 50 percent increase in assets and a 60 percent jump in earnings, all while keeping a continued focus on loan quality.

“We continue to improve and expand our team and are very excited about the future,” Crews wrote in a letter to shareholders in the bank’s just-released annual report.