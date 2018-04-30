Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 86 | Monday, April 30, 2018

Tomb of President Andrew Jackson Vandalized

The Associated Press

Updated 6:32PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Officials at Andrew Jackson's historic home in Tennessee say the seventh president's tomb has been vandalized and marred by profanities.

Andrew Jackson Foundation President and CEO Howard Kittell said the vandalism was discovered early Friday at The Hermitage, the former president's home and museum in Nashville.

Kittell said someone marred the stone covers of the graves of Jackson and his wife, Rachel, with black and red paint. He said the word "killer" was written, along with profanities, and anarchist symbols were drawn at the site.

Kittell said a police report has been filed.

Jackson served as president from 1829-1837 and was a controversial figure. He was beloved as a man of the people but also oversaw the forced removal of Native Americans from the southeastern U.S.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 123 431 6,370
MORTGAGES 158 503 7,595
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 79 1,194
BUILDING PERMITS 251 1,051 13,642
BANKRUPTCIES 62 264 4,611
BUSINESS LICENSES 27 147 2,509
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 23 164 2,704
MARRIAGE LICENSES 19 104 1,339

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.