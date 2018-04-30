VOL. 133 | NO. 86 | Monday, April 30, 2018

Registration Open For Dragon Boat Races

Registration is open for the seventh annual Duncan-Williams St. Jude Dragon Boat Races at Mud Island River Park, set for Saturday, May 12.

Anyone can register to join an existing team or form a new team of 20 paddlers and one drummer. Visit stjude.org/dragonboat. Coaches will lead practice sessions during race week so participants can familiarize themselves with the dragon boats that are 42 feet long as well as the 300-meter course on the Mississippi River.

Among the participating teams will be a group of St. Jude patient families led by team captain and St. Jude survivor Joel Alsup, who lost his right arm in 1988 to cancer at age 7. Today, Alsup is a supervisor of Creative Media Services for ALSAC/St. Jude and also competes as a triathlete for St. Jude.

The race is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 12. Team fees for registration are $1,200 for nonprofit organizations or community groups and $1,500 for corporations, which includes coaching, equipment and an event-day tent.

– Andy Meek

Nine Redbirds’ Games To Air on WLMT CW30

Nine Memphis Redbirds home games this season will be televised live on WLMT CW30 in the Memphis market this season. The first game to be televised was scheduled for Sunday, April 29.

The longtime radio voice of the Redbirds, Steve Selby, will be calling the action each week.

Redbirds baseball now joins University of Memphis basketball and coaches shows, University of Tennessee and Ole Miss football shows, high school state football and basketball championships, the Liberty Bowl High School Football All-Star Game, and Tennessee Titans preseason football games on the CW30 sports programming roster.

All televised Redbirds games will be Sunday at 2:05 p.m. played at AutoZone Park.

The remaining eight games and dates: May 13 vs. Nashville; June 10 vs. Reno; June 24 vs. New Orleans; July 8 vs. Omaha; July 22 vs. Colorado Springs; Aug. 5 vs. Fresno; Aug. 19 vs. Round Rock; and Aug. 26 vs. Nashville.

WLMT is a Nexstar Media Group station and a dual affiliate of Local 24. For a channel listing, visit www.localmemphis.com. For more information on single-game tickets and ticket mini-memberships, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/tickets.

– Don Wade

Youth Villages Program Making Impact Nationwide

Public agencies in New York and Pennsylvania will expand services to former foster and transition-age youth through public-private partnerships backed by local and national philanthropists.

New Yorkers For Children, on behalf of the New York City Administration for Children’s Services, and Allegheny County Department of Human Services in Pennsylvania are launching YVLifeSet, an evidence-informed intensive program designed to help former foster and transition-age youth who need the most comprehensive support.

YVLifeSet was developed by national nonprofit and Memphis-based Youth Villages. It is an evidence-informed program to assist young adults ages 17 to 22 who need intensive help as they transition to independent adulthood. Youth Villages will provide administrative, training, clinical and research support to implementation partners.

The organization provides YVLifeSet directly in Georgia, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon and Tennessee.

“These are strong public agency partners for this expansion effort. I’ve been impressed with the passion of the leadership teams in these jurisdictions,” said Patrick Lawler, CEO of Youth Villages. “They’ve shown a real commitment to helping young people who age out of state services in their communities have a greater chance for long-term adult success. We’ll be working closely with them every step of the way going forward.”

In the grant-making process, government agencies submitted proposals, and the selections were made based on the strength of program design, the public/private funding match, a commitment to a multi-year implementation and plans for sustainability of the program after the initial funding period.

Public agencies interested in applying for funding can find more information at yvlifeset.org.

– Don Wade

Momentum Nonprofit Partners Moves to Cooper-Young

Momentum Nonprofit Partners has relocated its office to 630 S. Cooper St. The organization’s intent to move was announced when it rebranded last November.

“Our mission is to propel the Memphis nonprofit community forward by convening nonprofit organizations to tackle sector-wide issues, and we didn’t feel we could do that unless our office was centrally located in relation to our members,” said Kevin Dean, CEO of Momentum. “Moving to Midtown makes us more accessible to organizations throughout the city.”

Seven traditional offices were built, in addition to open-desk spaces that are available throughout the facility. An adaptable training room was added so Momentum can host roundtable discussions or hold seminar-style sessions in its office, a necessity to execute the educational programming that was outlined during the organization’s “Everything Changes” announcement.

The building was adapted to meet ADA standards and make the it accessible to everyone. Aside from the addition of a ramp, minimal changes were made to the outside of the building to maintain its original aesthetic.

Momentum strives to be an active participant in community conversations, and as an agency with such aspirations, the organization joined the Cooper-Young Business Association. Being a member of CYBA ensures that Momentum is instantly connected to other businesses and nonprofits in Cooper-Young.

Momentum began operations out of its new space in early April. For more information, visit momentumnonprofitpartners.org.

– Don Wade

Marx-Bensdorf Realtors Named Top Power Broker

Memphis-based Marx-Bensdorf Realtors has been named a Top 1000 Power Broker in RISMedia’s 30th Annual Power Broker Report, a compilation of the top U.S. real estate firms ranked by sales volume.

"The firms represented are the nation's most elite brokerage firms serving literally millions of consumers with their real estate needs," said RISMedia president and CEO John Featherston. "Even up against extremely scarce (housing) supply, Power Brokers posted remarkable sales. With the economy expanding and home prices on a tear, they're charging forward and leveraging the opportunities. We applaud their commitment to homeownership and congratulate them on their Power Broker standing."

The 2018 Top 1,000 Power Brokers collectively closed more than 3.7 million transactions in 2017. The list encompasses more than 478,000 agents in 8,370 offices.

To be eligible for the 2018 survey, brokerages must have completed a minimum of $150 million in residential sales volume in 2017. Brokerages must have their submissions verified by the associated broker and accountant, CFO or other party who can validate the accuracy of the data submitted. There is no cost or obligation to participate in the survey. Each April, RISMedia releases its ranking, listing firms according to sales volume and transactions.

Marx-Bensdorf was also named among the Largest Privately Owned Independent real estate firms in the U.S. by REAL Trends. REAL Trends conducts its own original fact-based research, has completed more than 2,550 valuations, and has authored dozens of works including major consumer studies and dozens of professional studies.

“We’re honored to be a part of these prestigious lists alongside our respected peers,” said David Tester, co-owner at Marx-Bensdorf. “This recognition is even more meaningful considering our size. With 45 agents, we’re thrilled that the hard work and dedication our agents display each day earned us a spot among fellow powerhouse and independent firms across the nation.”

– Daily News staff