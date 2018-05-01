Fred’s CEO Resigns, Replaced By CFO

VOL. 133 | NO. 86 | Monday, April 30, 2018

The CEO of Memphis-based discount retailer Fred’s Inc. has left the company, less than two years into his run as the top executive and on the heels of a particularly volatile period for Fred’s that has seen other management shuffles, an uncertain turnaround strategy and a plummeting stock price.

Michael Bloom resigned effective April 24, a week after Fred’s announced it was delaying its regular quarterly earnings presentation to analysts, which is now set for Friday, May 4. Bloom has also stepped down from the board.

Moving into the corner office for now is Fred’s chief financial officer Joseph Anto. Anto has only been CFO for a few months. He was tapped for that job in February, the second CFO change Fred’s had made in less than a year.

Fred’s didn’t have an immediate comment about what comes next, though the company stressed Bloom’s resignation was not the result of any disagreement. In a statement, board chairman Heath Freeman pointed to the inability by Fred’s to scoop up hundreds of Rite Aid stores as part of a Rite Aid-Walgreens merger and the end of the 2017 fiscal year as a motivation.

“The board is appreciative for Mike’s contributions, dedication and service,” Freeman said in a prepared statement. “Mike joined Fred’s with significant experience with retail drugstores. After the company was not able to purchase certain assets from the Rite Aid Corp. and following the end of the 2017 fiscal year, the timing was right, both for Mike and the company, for him to step down.”

Before coming to Fred’s, Anto served as senior vice president of strategy and M&A at MediaNews Group Inc., doing business as DigitalFirst Media, one of the largest newspaper companies in the U.S. That company is owned by the hedge fund Alden Global Capital, where Freeman is the president.

Fred’s postponed not only its earnings presentation in April but also the release of its annual report. The company said at the time those were being pushed forward due to a decision Fred’s board made in the fourth quarter to put the company’s specialty pharmacy business up for sale, which will change how those assets will be accounted for.