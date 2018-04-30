VOL. 133 | NO. 86 | Monday, April 30, 2018

The Shelby County Mayor’s Office and the Division of Community Services will host a community meeting to gather community feedback on the development of a youth assessment and resource center Monday, April 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Knowledge Quest (Universal Parenting Place), 990 College Park Drive, suite 104. Visit shelbycountytn.gov/calendar.aspx for details.

Memphis Opportunity Scholarship Trust (MOST) will host a reception honoring its 17 high-school scholarship recipients from the class of 2018 Tuesday, May 1, at 6 p.m. at Dixon Gallery & Gardens, 4339 Park Ave. Dr. Mary McDonald, a National Education Consultant and columnist for The Daily News, will be the guest speaker. Visit memphisscholarships.org.

“Toward Justice: A City-Wide Upstanders’ Project” kicks off with a keynote by civil rights leader Bob Zellner on Wednesday, May 2, at 7 p.m. at the Memphis Jewish Community Center, 6560 Poplar Ave. The monthlong “Toward Justice” project is presented by nearly a dozen local organizations and features exhibits, installations and more. All events are free and will be held at MJCC. Visit jccmemphis.org for a schedule.

Let’s Innovate Through Education (LITE) hosts its Student Pitch Night Thursday, May 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Clayborn Temple, 294 Hernando St. High school students will pitch their entrepreneurial ideas to the community, with audience members voting to select two to receive additional funding for their startup or nonprofit. The event is free and open to the public but requires pre-registration at litepitchnight.eventbrite.com.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Zen and Zinfandel May 3, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. The first Thursday of each month features a yoga session led by Sumits Yoga in one of MBG’s gardens – always with a glass of wine nearby. Bring your own yoga mat and beverage. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

The 2018 Beale Street Music Festival takes place Friday through Sunday, May 4-6, in Tom Lee Park on Riverside Drive. The kickoff to the Memphis in May International Festival includes four stages with more than 60 acts spanning every genre. Tickets are $55 each day; three-day passes are $125 if purchased before May 1 and $165 if purchased after. Visit memphisinmay.org for details and a lineup.