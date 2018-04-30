Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 86 | Monday, April 30, 2018

Complaint Prompts Investigation of $50M Tupelo Project

The Associated Press

Updated 6:33PM
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality is investigating a $50 million project in Tupelo after receiving a complaint about its environmental impact.

American Legion Post 49 Commander Mike Pettigrew says he filed the complaint out of concern for Legion Lake, which his post stewards. He tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that a runoff control measure wasn't ready before construction began and a wetland mitigation plan wasn't filed.

The project by Fusion Hospitality CEO Bruce Patel includes a senior living community and restaurants. It will span 28 acres, including some wetlands near Legion Lake. Pettigrew says the wetland's levee was breached last week. Patel says workers breached it and tried to prevent runoff. He says he's confident permits were filed.

Spokesman Robbie Wilbur says an investigator was on site Wednesday.

___

Information from: Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, djournal.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

