VOL. 133 | NO. 86 | Monday, April 30, 2018

Chemical Plant to Resume Operations After Explosion

The Associated Press

Updated 6:33PM
CHARLESTON, Tenn. (AP) – A chemical plant in Tennessee that exploded in September is set to reopen in several weeks.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that the polysilicon production plant expects to use a phase-in approach and reach full capacity by this year's fourth quarter. Wacker Chemical employees already have begun the initial startup of the plant and are distilling the product.

The explosion last year led to several hospitalizations and temporarily shut down nearby schools and roads. Company spokeswoman Lisa Mantooth says Wacker needed to stabilize the affected area, investigate the incident and complete restoration efforts before it could reopen.

Investigators hired by Wacker determined the incident was caused by a mechanical failure in the plant's hydrogen recovery building. A state investigation found multiple violations resulting in more than $25,000 in fines.

___

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, www.timesfreepress.com

