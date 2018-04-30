Around Memphis: April 30, 2018

VOL. 133 | NO. 86 | Monday, April 30, 2018

The Daily News offers a weekly roundup of Memphis-related headlines from around the web, adding context and new perspectives to the original content we produce on a daily basis. Here are some recent stories worth checking out…

Booker T. Jones’ New Memoir to Be Released Next Year

Althea Legaspi, Rolling Stone

The AAC West Crown Goes Through Memphis Until Proven Otherwise

Bill Connelly, SBNation

Statement on Weinshanker Claims

Mayor Jim Strickland, City of Memphis

In Memphis, an attack on both immigrant rights and press freedom

Amy Goodmanm NationofChange (Op-Ed)

After two years at helm, CEO of Memphis Education Fund is leaving

Caroline Bauman, Chalkbeat Tennessee

Grizzlies hire JB Bickerstaff as next head coach

Kirstie Chiappelli, Sporting News

Memphis Grizzlies: 5 Biggest Disappointments from 2017-18 NBA Season

Jerran Anderson, Fansided

Happenings Down South: Memphis Redbirds Off to Hot Start

Greg Ratliff, Viva El Birdos

Memphis-based tech startup takes hackers to court

Cole Bradley, High Ground News

All in the family: Sisters open side-by-side shops on Summer Avenue

Mary K. Levie, High Ground News

Tennessee’s online testing system was hacked and it has happened in other states too

Jacinthia Jones, Chalkbeat