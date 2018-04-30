Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 86 | Monday, April 30, 2018

Around Memphis: April 30, 2018

The Daily News

Updated 3:37PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Email reporter | Comments ()

The Daily News offers a weekly roundup of Memphis-related headlines from around the web, adding context and new perspectives to the original content we produce on a daily basis. Here are some recent stories worth checking out…

Booker T. Jones’ New Memoir to Be Released Next Year

Althea Legaspi, Rolling Stone

The AAC West Crown Goes Through Memphis Until Proven Otherwise

Bill Connelly, SBNation

Statement on Weinshanker Claims

Mayor Jim Strickland, City of Memphis

In Memphis, an attack on both immigrant rights and press freedom

Amy Goodmanm NationofChange (Op-Ed)

After two years at helm, CEO of Memphis Education Fund is leaving

Caroline Bauman, Chalkbeat Tennessee

Grizzlies hire JB Bickerstaff as next head coach

Kirstie Chiappelli, Sporting News

Memphis Grizzlies: 5 Biggest Disappointments from 2017-18 NBA Season

Jerran Anderson, Fansided

Happenings Down South: Memphis Redbirds Off to Hot Start

Greg Ratliff, Viva El Birdos

Memphis-based tech startup takes hackers to court

Cole Bradley, High Ground News

All in the family: Sisters open side-by-side shops on Summer Avenue

Mary K. Levie, High Ground News

Tennessee’s online testing system was hacked and it has happened in other states too

Jacinthia Jones, Chalkbeat

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 123 431 6,370
MORTGAGES 158 503 7,595
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 79 1,194
BUILDING PERMITS 251 1,051 13,642
BANKRUPTCIES 62 264 4,611
BUSINESS LICENSES 27 147 2,509
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 23 164 2,704
MARRIAGE LICENSES 19 104 1,339

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.