VOL. 133 | NO. 67 | Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Comcast NBCUniversal To Livestream MLK50 Events

Comcast NBCUniversal is serving as the media and technology sponsor for the National Civil Rights Museum’s MLK50 Commemoration and will livestream the day’s events for free.

Throughout the day on Wednesday, April 4, Comcast NBCUniversal’s livestream will provide viewers around the world with front-row access to the museum’s lineup of speakers, performances and tributes from civil rights leaders. The livestream will be broadcast through Comcast NBCUniversal’s award-winning “Voices of the Civil Rights Movement” platform at CivRightsVoices.com and on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

“As we approach April 4, we know that the world will be watching as we both reflect on the past but more importantly, focus on the future,” said Terri Lee Freeman, president of the National Civil Rights Museum.

The MLK50 Commemoration will attract local, national and international media, including “NBC Nightly News” with Lester Holt, which will broadcast from outside the museum Wednesday. Comcast will connect thousands of local event attendees to free Wi-Fi through Xfinity WiFi on Wheels, and will power a media lounge for the press via a dedicated broadband connection.

“Comcast NBCUniversal is honored to partner with the National Civil Rights Museum to pay tribute to Dr. King’s influence and legacy through its historic MLK50 Commemoration,” said Ebonne Ruffins, vice president of local media development for Comcast. “Our company is committed to the values that Dr. King embodied by driving inclusion for our employees, customers and community partners.”

Comcast NBCUniversal’s live coverage kicks off at 9:30 a.m. at CivRightsVoices.com and on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, and culminates in a bell toll at 6:01 p.m., the approximate moment of King’s assassination. Viewers are invited to react on social media using #MLK50NCRM.

– Daily News staff

South City Redevelopment Prepares to Break Ground

Capstone Building Corp. is preparing to break ground on the first phase of the South City Choice Neighborhood Improvement project on the site of the former Foote Homes public housing development.

The Birmingham-based multifamily contractor says phase one will be a $23 million project with 114 units spread among 31 buildings, spanning 126,000 square feet.

The 420-unit Foote Homes, the last of the city’s public housing developments, was demolished last year to make way for 712 mixed-income apartments. The redevelopment project garnered a $30 million federal Choice Neighborhood Improvement grant.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland told The Daily News last June that the South City project would go beyond the footprint of Foote Homes to encompass retail and commercial development outside the boundaries of the former public housing development.

The ambitious redevelopment has had several names over the years, starting with Triangle Noir, which then became Heritage Trail under Mayor Willie Herenton’s administration, to South City under Mayor A C Wharton.

After missing out on $30 million in federal funds necessary to get South City started, the Wharton administration worked with U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen to secure the funding in the last weeks of the 2015 mayor’s race, which ended with Wharton being upset by Strickland.

– Patrick Lantrip

Universal Life Building To Reopen Tuesday

Memphis government and business leaders are preparing to reopen the Universal Life Insurance Co. building, 480 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., following its renovation through a public-private partnership with the city of Memphis.

A ribbon cutting is planned at the historic Downtown property Tuesday, April 3, at 10 a.m.

Universal Life Insurance Co. was founded in 1923 by Dr. J.E. Walker, who, along with co-founders A.W. Willis Sr. and M.W. Bonner, grew the business to become the fourth-largest African-American-owned life insurance company in the United States. The 33,000-square-foot revived building will be the home of the City of Memphis Business Development Center.

J.E. Walker’s great-grandson Harold Shaw Jr. and former Universal Life employees are expected to attend the ribbon cutting, along with Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland; city Business Diversity and Compliance director Joann Massey; and representatives of the Office of Business Diversity and Compliance, Self-Tucker Architects, the Black Business Association, Memphis Area Minority Contractors Association, Tennessee Small Business Development Centers and StartCo.

– Daily News staff

Rhodes College Junior Publishes Research

Filoteia Popescu, a Rhodes College junior with a double major in biochemistry and molecular biology and neuroscience, has published an article that proposes a new procedure for evaluating women who experience recurrent pregnancy loss.

She published the article with Rhodes biology professor Carolyn Jaslow and William Kutteh of Fertility Associates of Memphis in the March 12 issue of Human Reproduction, a leading international peer-reviewed scientific journal.

Research participants included 100 women with recurrent pregnancy loss (RPL) seen in a private fertility clinic. All 100 women had two or more pregnancy losses, a complete evaluation for RPL as defined by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine and miscarriage tissue evaluated by 24-chromosome microarray analysis after their second or subsequent miscarriage.

It’s “extraordinary” for an undergraduate to be the first author on this type of publication, according to Jaslow, who adds it’s likely the article will change the testing procedures for women seeking help for RPL in fertility clinics around the world.

– Andy Meek

Regents Approve New Name For Bartlett TCAT Campus

The Tennessee Board of Regents voted recently to name the new Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Bartlett the Haas CNC Technology Center.

That’s in recognition of a $1 million donation toward its construction from the Gene Haas Foundation. CNC stands for computer numerical control, a technology that will be taught at the facility in which computers are programmed to complete manufacturing operations.

Gene Haas owns Haas Automation Inc., a leading builder of CNC machine tools that he started in 1983. He started the foundation to provide naming rights funding to help build CNC education facilities and provide scholarships to deserving students. Foundation grants cannot be used to purchase equipment, manufacturing machines or simulators.

The 48,000-square-foot Haas CNC Technology Center at the corner of Appling Road and Brother Boulevard could begin construction by next spring.

The TBR also approved 16 new technical training programs at 11 colleges of applied technology across the state to help business and industry and students studying to get into to those industries. TCAT Memphis was approved for a Retail, Hospitality and Tourism Technology dual-enrollment program.

– Daily News staff

Football Tigers Holding April 7 Practice in Nashville

For the second time in Mike Norvell’s three seasons at Memphis, the Tiger football team will venture east on Interstate 40 to Nashville for an open practice. The team will practice on Saturday, April 7, at 3 p.m. at Brentwood Academy, 219 Granny White Pike in Brentwood.

The University of Memphis Alumni Association will host a tailgate with food and beverages provided beginning at 1 p.m. Fans are asked to RSVP at the Alumni Association’s website, alumni.memphis.edu. Gates will open at 1 p.m. No outside food or alcohol will be permitted on the Brentwood Academy campus.

Norvell first took his Tiger team on the road prior to the 2016 season, playing at Father Ryan High School.

The 2018 scrimmage will be practice number 11 of 15 on the spring calendar for the Tigers, who finished the 2017 season ranked No. 24 in the coaches’ poll and No. 25 in the Associated Press year-end poll. Memphis, which was 10-3 last season, suffered its only losses of the year to undefeated UCF (twice) and Iowa State (in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl).

Memphis will play seven games at home in the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in 2018, including a Oct. 13 game with UCF, a rematch of the AAC Championship game, and a rematch with Houston on Black Friday, Nov. 23. Season tickets are on sale now at gotigersgotix.com.

– Don Wade