Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 67 | Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Facebook CEO Defends Advertising-Supported Business Model

The Associated Press

Updated 2:58PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NEW YORK (AP) – The CEO of Facebook is defending its advertising-supported business model.

Mark Zuckerberg's defense comes after Apple CEO Tim Cook said his company wouldn't be in Facebook's situation because Apple doesn't sell ads based on customer data the way Facebook does. Zuckerberg responded Monday that an advertising-supported business model is the only way that the service can survive because not everyone would be able to pay for Facebook if it charged a fee.

He says the idea that Facebook doesn't care about its customers is "extremely glib."

Facebook is facing scrutiny over its data collection following allegations that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica obtained data on tens of millions of Facebook users to try to influence elections.

Zuckerberg spoke with Vox, while Cook talked with Recode last week.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 97 97 4,764
MORTGAGES 90 90 5,621
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 912
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 9,999
BANKRUPTCIES 54 100 3,622
BUSINESS LICENSES 40 40 1,929
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 44 2,044
MARRIAGE LICENSES 38 38 965

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.