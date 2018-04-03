Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 67 | Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Every Arkansas County Part of Lawsuit Against Opioid Makers

The Associated Press

Updated 2:58PM
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Pulaski County has agreed to join a lawsuit seeking relief from dozens of opioid manufacturers, and the addition of the lone holdout means every Arkansas county is now involved in the legal fight.

The lawsuit was originally filed March 15 in Crittenden County Circuit Court.

More than 50 drug manufacturers are named as defendants. The counties claim the companies concealed or misrepresented the harmful and addictive properties of the medications they made, causing Arkansans to suffer.

The plaintiffs argue that the manufacturers, retailers, prescribers and distributors of the drugs should pay for treatment.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Pulaski County is still retaining two law firms to pursue its own case against people and companies that marketed, prescribed or sold prescription drugs containing opioids.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, www.arkansasonline.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

