Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 67 | Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Events

Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees holds the I AM 2018 “Mountaintop” Speech Commemoration Tuesday, April 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mason Temple. The program will include Bernice King and Martin Luther King III, the children of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; ambassador Andrew Young; COGIC bishop Charles Blake; AFSCME president Lee Saunders; and other dignitaries. Seating at Mason Temple is by invitation only; overflow seating at Temple of Deliverance, 369 G.E. Patterson Ave., is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit iam2018.org.

IRIS Orchestra, Memphis Black Arts Alliance and Indie Memphis host the “Let Freedom Sing” community celebration Tuesday, April 3, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Clayborn Temple, 294 Hernando St. The evening includes a 7 p.m. screening of “Let Freedom Sing” introduced by LeVar Burton; a talk by guest speaker Rev. Harold Middlebrook; and preshow musical and spoken-word performances. Cost is free. Visit indiememphis.com.

Temple Israel, 1376 E. Massey Road, will host a discussion on the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling Zivotofsky v. Kerry Tuesday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m. Leo Bearman Jr. of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz PC and Jef Feibelman of Burch, Porter & Johnson PLLC will lead the discussion of the ruling’s implications for American-born and Israeli-born Jews. Sign up at timemphis.org or call 901-761-3130.

The Withers Collection Museum and Gallery will stage an “I Am A Man” Reenactment Photo Shoot Wednesday, April 4, with the lineup starting at 8 a.m. at Fourth and Beale streets. The picture will re-create photojournalist Ernest C. Withers’ iconic “I Am A Man” photo from the 1968 sanitation workers’ strike. Register in advance at the Withers Collection, 333 Beale St., or online at 2018mlk50.com.

The National Civil Rights Museum hosts the MLK50 Day of Remembrance and Commemoration Ceremony Wednesday, April 4, from 10 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. in the NCRM courtyard, 450 Mulberry St. The 50th anniversary commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination includes performances throughout the day; a 3:30 p.m. ceremony with the laying of the wreath, comments from dignitaries, and music; and a 6:01 p.m. tolling of church bells. The courtyard events are free; the museum is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for regular museum admission. Visit mlk50.civilrightsmuseum.org.

Visit memphisdailynews.com for more MLK50 event highlights.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 97 97 4,764
MORTGAGES 90 90 5,621
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 912
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 9,999
BANKRUPTCIES 54 100 3,622
BUSINESS LICENSES 40 40 1,929
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 44 2,044
MARRIAGE LICENSES 38 38 965

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.