VOL. 133 | NO. 67 | Tuesday, April 3, 2018

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees holds the I AM 2018 “Mountaintop” Speech Commemoration Tuesday, April 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mason Temple. The program will include Bernice King and Martin Luther King III, the children of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; ambassador Andrew Young; COGIC bishop Charles Blake; AFSCME president Lee Saunders; and other dignitaries. Seating at Mason Temple is by invitation only; overflow seating at Temple of Deliverance, 369 G.E. Patterson Ave., is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit iam2018.org.

IRIS Orchestra, Memphis Black Arts Alliance and Indie Memphis host the “Let Freedom Sing” community celebration Tuesday, April 3, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Clayborn Temple, 294 Hernando St. The evening includes a 7 p.m. screening of “Let Freedom Sing” introduced by LeVar Burton; a talk by guest speaker Rev. Harold Middlebrook; and preshow musical and spoken-word performances. Cost is free. Visit indiememphis.com.

Temple Israel, 1376 E. Massey Road, will host a discussion on the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling Zivotofsky v. Kerry Tuesday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m. Leo Bearman Jr. of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz PC and Jef Feibelman of Burch, Porter & Johnson PLLC will lead the discussion of the ruling’s implications for American-born and Israeli-born Jews. Sign up at timemphis.org or call 901-761-3130.

The Withers Collection Museum and Gallery will stage an “I Am A Man” Reenactment Photo Shoot Wednesday, April 4, with the lineup starting at 8 a.m. at Fourth and Beale streets. The picture will re-create photojournalist Ernest C. Withers’ iconic “I Am A Man” photo from the 1968 sanitation workers’ strike. Register in advance at the Withers Collection, 333 Beale St., or online at 2018mlk50.com.

The National Civil Rights Museum hosts the MLK50 Day of Remembrance and Commemoration Ceremony Wednesday, April 4, from 10 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. in the NCRM courtyard, 450 Mulberry St. The 50th anniversary commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination includes performances throughout the day; a 3:30 p.m. ceremony with the laying of the wreath, comments from dignitaries, and music; and a 6:01 p.m. tolling of church bells. The courtyard events are free; the museum is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for regular museum admission. Visit mlk50.civilrightsmuseum.org.

Visit memphisdailynews.com for more MLK50 event highlights.