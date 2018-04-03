Home >
Tuesday, April 3, 2018
2 Tennessee Insurers Report Drops in Opioid Prescriptions
The Associated Press
Updated 2:58PM
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Two of Tennessee's largest insurers say they've made significant reductions in the number of opioid drugs prescribed.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee in February reported a 6 percent decrease in the number of opioid prescriptions per plan member, per month.
Cigna announced recently that it has reduced opioid prescriptions overall by 25 percent – a year earlier than originally planned.
Cigna set the goal of reducing opioid prescriptions by 25 percent by 2019 because that would return consumers' usage rates to pre-epidemic levels.
BlueCross BlueShield reported the 6 percent reduction for 2017 over 2016 in February.
BlueCross BlueShield corporate communications director Mary Danielson says that it includes a 10 percent reduction in morphine milligram equivalent doses per prescription and a 52 percent reduction in the number of claims for long-acting opioids.
