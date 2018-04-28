Strickland and Weinshanker Trade Public Responses in Graceland Arena Controversy

VOL. 11 | NO. 17 | Saturday, April 28, 2018

They aren’t talking directly to each other, but Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Graceland Holdings managing partner Joel Weinshanker traded public responses to each other Friday, April 27.

The unusual exchange came the day after Weinshanker hosted a town hall meeting at Guest House at Graceland aimed at mobilizing Whitehaven residents to push for city and county government approval of Graceland’s plans for an arena on its campus.

In the push Weinshanker said Strickland won’t talk to him about the plan.

Strickland responded in a written statement Friday morning, saying Weinshanker “made some misleading – and downright false – claims in regard to the economic development plan he’s made public.”

“Cut through it all, and this boils down to one thing: Mr. Weinshanker simply wants more public cash for this business,” Strickland adds. “We want him to build whatever entertainment complex he wants to build. We’re excited to see it happen, in fact. But he wants to build it with your money — cash that would have to come out of our operating budget. All told, that amounts to about $3 million.”

Weinshanker denied that Friday afternoon in a written statement.

“We want to continue to develop, at only our risk, in Whitehaven. We have offers all the time to deploy our capital in Nashville, and in many other cities around the nation that want development,” he said. “Whitehaven was Elvis’ home and our home and we would rather not do this. We need a city government that wants development. If the city government is unwilling to partner with us, the loss will be felt by our neighbors in Whitehaven and all of Memphis.”

Strickland denied that he has been unresponsive to Weinshanker saying he’s met with Weinshanker and had numerous telephone conversations with him.

Weinshanker said, in response, that he tried to call Strickland again Friday and the call went to voice mail.

“It is unfortunate that what the mayor chose to take from last night’s Whitehaven community meeting was not the deplorable road conditions, the inadequate power supply nor the lack of jobs and prospects for our residents,” he wrote. “For the record, we had an excellent relationship with the mayor, and his staff, even coming to an agreement that was memorialized in an email sent to our attorneys last fall agreeing for the arena to move forward.”

Weinshanker says that changed when the Memphis Grizzlies let it be known that they view the arena plans as a violation of the noncompete in the Grizzlies contract to run FedExForum for city and county governments.

The end of direct communication also coincided with Graceland suing the city and county and the Grizzlies in Chancery Court over the noncompete clause.

Very different interpretations of the noncompete are at the heart of the disagreement.