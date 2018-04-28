VOL. 11 | NO. 17 | Saturday, April 28, 2018

“Toward Justice: A City-Wide Upstanders’ Project” kicks off with a keynote by longtime civil rights leader Bob Zellner on Wednesday, May 2, at 7 p.m. at the Memphis Jewish Community Center, 6560 Poplar Ave. The monthlong “Toward Justice” project is presented by nearly a dozen local organizations and features exhibits, installations and more. All events are free and will be held at MJCC. Visit jccmemphis.org for a schedule.

New Ballet Ensemble performs “Springloaded/Petrushka Remix” Friday through Sunday, April 27-29, at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. The annual “Springloaded” performance features new works in a variety of dance styles, while “Petruska Remix” is the newest addition to New Ballet’s collection of reimagined story ballets. Visit newballet.org for showtimes and tickets.

South Main Trolley Night will be held Friday, April 27, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the South Main Historic Arts District. Enjoy art exhibitions, live music, and shopping as businesses, galleries, restaurants and shops stay open late. Visit gosouthmain.com for details.

Popular string duo Black Violin returns to Memphis to perform Friday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. Black Violin is composed of classically trained violist and violinist Wil B. and Kev Marcus, who combine their classical training and hip-hop influences to create a distinctive multi-genre sound. Tickets start at $20. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.

Celtic Woman brings its new live show, “Homecoming,” to Memphis Saturday, April 28, at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. Celtic Woman celebrates Ireland's rich musical and cultural heritage, while continuing its legacy of introducing some of Ireland's most talented singers and musicians onto the world stage. Tickets start at $42. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.

River Series, a concert series benefiting The Maria Montessori School, wraps up with Los Cantadores and Mark Edgar Stuart on Sunday, April 29, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Harbor Town Amphitheater, 740 Harbor Bend Road. A minimum donation of $5 is requested at the door, with all proceeds benefiting The Maria Montessori School. Visit riverseries.org.

The Shelby County Mayor’s Office and the Division of Community Services will host a community meeting to gather community feedback on the development of a youth assessment and resource center Monday, April 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Knowledge Quest (Universal Parenting Place), 990 College Park Drive, suite 104. Visit shelbycountytn.gov/calendar.aspx for details.

Memphis Opportunity Scholarship Trust (MOST) will host a reception honoring its 17 high-school scholarship recipients from the class of 2018 Tuesday, May 1, at 6 p.m. at Dixon Gallery & Gardens, 4339 Park Ave. Dr. Mary McDonald, a National Education Consultant and columnist for The Daily News, will be the guest speaker. Visit memphisscholarships.org.

Let’s Innovate Through Education (LITE) hosts its Student Pitch Night Thursday, May 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Clayborn Temple, 294 Hernando St. High school students will pitch their entrepreneurial ideas to the community, with audience members voting to select two to receive additional funding for their startup or nonprofit. The event is free and open to the public but requires pre-registration at litepitchnight.eventbrite.com.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Zen and Zinfandel May 3, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. The first Thursday of each month features a yoga session led by Sumits Yoga in one of MBG’s gardens – always with a glass of wine nearby. Bring your own yoga mat and beverage. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.