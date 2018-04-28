April 27-May 3, 2018: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 11 | NO. 17 | Saturday, April 28, 2018

2011: The second storm in a week drops another 4 inches of rain on the city in addition to the 7.8 inches in late April as the Mississippi River crests upstream at Cape Girardeau, Mo.

2008: On the front page of The Daily News, former state Senator John Ford reports to a federal prison camp in central Louisiana to begin serving a 5 and a half year sentence for his conviction on federal bribery charges. A jury in Memphis federal court convicted Ford a year earlier on a single bribery count in the Tennessee Waltz corruption sting. FBI agents set up a front company that approached state legislators including Ford, about writing and sponsoring legislation for the company in exchange for bribes. Ford took $55,000 in bribes, most of it recorded by the federal agents and played at his trial. Ford is still awaiting trial in Nashville on unrelated corruption charges that he will also be convicted of. But the conviction will be overturned in the Nashville case by a federal appeals court.

1997: Jeff Buckley and The Clears at Barrister’s.

1932: Aurelia Puryear and her eight-year-old daughter, also named Aurelia, are hacked to death with an ax as they are sleeping in a bed at their South Memphis home. A police detective who lives nearby runs to the Puryear house when he hears several gunshots and discoveres a fatally wounded man, Will Jamison, who lived long enough to tell the detective that Puryear’s husband, Stanley Puryear, had lured him to the house to perform some errands and then shot him to frame him for the ax murders. The detective feels the hood of Puryear’s car and finds it is still warm. Puryear is acquitted of Jamison’s murder but after three more trials, including two mistrials, he is convicted of the ax murders of his wife and daughter in a plot that involved Puryear’s affair with another woman who testifies at his trial.