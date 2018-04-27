VOL. 133 | NO. 85 | Friday, April 27, 2018

New Retailer Brahmin Coming to Saddle Creek

Brahmin, a retail store that sells jewelry, leather bags and other accessories, is opening a boutique in Germantown on May 11 in the Shops of Saddle Creek.

The 1,000-square-foot store will feature a new design concept with a more casual, laid-back aesthetic. The Saddle Creek store will also be equipped with modern retail technology, including digital touch screens and mobile- and cloud-based checkout for customers.

Brahmin is situated in Saddle Creek North near Victoria’s Secret and adjacent to J.Jill & Chico’s.

– Andy Meek

Poag Names New Chief Strategy Officer

Poag Shopping Centers has promoted Brian Smith to chief strategy officer and executive vice president of leasing for the Memphis-based commercial real estate company, which specializes in the leasing, development and management of open-air retail complexes across the United States.

Smith will lead the company in defining and executing growth strategies through acquisitions, strategic partnerships, investments, development and innovation. He also is charged with intelligence gathering, market forecasting and opportunity evaluation to ensure the executive team understands the implications of various growth choices.

Most recently, Smith served as senior vice president of leasing for Poag, overseeing all leasing activity, merchandising and management of the company’s leasing professionals. He began his career more than 20 years ago at Abercrombie & Fitch in New York before transitioning to the landlord/developer side of the business and serving as regional leasing director for CBL & Associates, a real estate investment trust that owns and manages more than 85 million square feet of retail.

Joshua Poag, president and CEO of Poag Shopping Centers, said Smith’s experience makes him the ideal candidate.

“We’re confident that by promoting healthy dialogue between executives, Brian will assist in making the best decisions for Poag’s future and we will all benefit from organizational growth that will lead to success for our brand moving forward,” Poag said in a statement.

Smith said he’s eager to take on new challenges.

“The retail real estate space offers no shortage of opportunity when it comes to employee growth and strategic decision making and Poag is committed to providing clear and concise direction for our people and for our company,” Smith said.

– Daily News staff

U of M to Award Record 2,576 Degrees May 5

The University of Memphis will award 2,576 degrees at its spring commencement Saturday, May 5, at FedExForum – the largest graduating class in the university’s history. The degrees, conferred in three ceremonies, include 1,811 bachelor’s, 511 master’s, 93 law, 63 doctoral and 98 graduate certificates.

At the 9 a.m. ceremony, degrees will be presented to students in the Herff College of Engineering, School of Public Health, College of Communication and Fine Arts, Loewenberg College of Nursing and University College. At 1 p.m., students in the College of Arts & Sciences and the School of Communication Sciences and Disorders will receive degrees. At the 5 p.m. ceremony, degrees will be awarded to students in the Fogelman College of Business & Economics, College of Education, School of Health Studies and Kemmons Wilson School of Hospitality & Resort Management.

The spring commencement will continue the tradition of student speakers.

Madison Slover, who will be graduating summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in communication and minor in hospitality and resort management, will speak at the 9 a.m. ceremony. She has served as a Student Government Association senator, campus tour guide and president of her sorority, Alpha Delta Pi.

Ashli B. Martin, a biology major graduating with a double minor in Spanish and sociology, will speak at the 1 p.m. session. Martin, who plans to become a physician, has held multiple leadership positions, including student ambassador for the TRIO STEM support program. Through TRIO, she served a lead panelist on behalf of the Southern region of the U.S. while advocating for the quality of underrepresented students.

B. Jack Wyatt, executive director of the Memphis Area Prevention Coalition, will speak at the 5 p.m. graduation. President of the Adult Student Association and Phi Alpha Honor Society, he is graduating with a master’s degree in social work. Wyatt is an advocate for individuals with substance use disorders.

– Don Wade

Broad Avenue Mixed-Use Project Gets First Green Light

3D Realty’s plans for a roughly 400-unit apartment complex with 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space on Broad Avenue has received its first green light.

Plans for the mixed-use property underneath the iconic Broad Avenue water tower were unanimously approved by the Shelby County Board of Adjustment on Wednesday, April 25.

Since the 8.5-acre property was previously zoned for industrial, 3D Realty, which is a business partnership between James Maclin and Bob Loeb, had to seeking a rezoning variance from the board.

– Patrick Lantrip

Memphis Airport Extends Construction Bidding Deadline

Memphis International Airport has extended the construction bidding deadline for work on Concourse B until June 15.

Originally slated for May 15, the extension is designed to allow the prequalified prime contractors additional time to prepare pricing and form their construction teams.

The extension will alter the short-term timeline, pushing back the final selection of the contractor to August, with actual construction beginning in early September. The project is still expected to be completed in 2021, however.

The multiyear, multiphase modernization plan will allow MEM to perform much-needed seismic upgrades to the B Concourse while adding wider corridors, moving walkways, larger boarding areas, higher ceilings and increased natural lighting.

Earlier this month, the B Concourse closed, and all airlines, restaurants and retail businesses will operate out of the A and C concourses until the project’s completion.

– Patrick Lantrip

Stage Stop Retail Center Switches Hands

A Raleigh retail bay containing a long-time music venue has switched hands.

Prewitt Andrews LLC sold the retail strip center that contains longtime tenant and popular music venue The Stage Stop to Land Mark Retail LLC for $365,000. The strip center is located at 4336 Stage Road.

Brian Califf and Daniel McPhail of NAI Saig Co. represented Prewitt Andrews LLC in the transaction.

The 12,000-square-foot center was built in 1973.

– Patrick Lantrip

Morris Marketing Group Earns Hermes Creative Awards

Memphis-based Morris Marketing Group earned two Platinum and one Gold award among early-entry winners of the 2018 Hermes Creative Awards, an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional and emerging media.

Winners were selected from 201 categories grouped under advertising, publications, marketing/branding, integrated marketing, public relations/communications, electronic media and pro bono.

“These prestigious awards are a tribute to our hard-working, skilled team and to our relationships with our valued partners and clients,” said Valerie Morris, president of Morris Marketing Group.

Memphis-based MMG was honored for the following outstanding work:

In the PR Campaign category, MMG won a Platinum Award for World Series of Drag Racing.

For Internal Communications Campaign, it earned a Platinum for city of Memphis Benefits Enrollment.

MMG won a Gold Award in Communication/Marketing Campaign for its work on Corky’s BBQ Marketing Communications.

The Hermes Creative Awards program is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals, the industry’s premier third-party evaluator of creative work. More than 6,000 entries come from throughout the U.S., Canada and other countries. All winners will be announced May 1.

To see a list of Platinum and Gold winners, visit hermesawards.com.

– Daily News staff