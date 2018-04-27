SCS Puts Cost of TNReady Preparations at $46M

VOL. 133 | NO. 85 | Friday, April 27, 2018

Shelby County Schools spent $46 million in the preparation for new TNReady testing this school year, according to a preliminary estimate by the school system.

Given the problems in administering the online version of the achievement tests this month, SCS superintendent Dorsey Hopson said this week he is “frustrated and a little disappointed.”

But Hopson told school board members Tuesday, April 24, his message to parents and students is that there will still be accountability in some form at some point even though the test scores can’t be used to grade schools and evaluate teachers, with local school districts having on option on whether to use the scores to grade students.

“Whether you believe in the score or not, it’s still the scorebook,” he said. “People still hold it over our heads.”

SCS board member Mike Kernell, however, has a problem with the testing in general when it is used to, in effect, grade schools.

“The fact is school scores are irrational,” he told Hopson during a discussion at the Tuesday school board meeting.

“They are counterproductive. I think we ought to look at taking the school scores out,” he said.

Still to come from Hopson and his staff is a decision on how to use the test results in grading students.

“Now we don’t know what the priority list looks like,” Hopson said, referring to the list of the state’s lowest-performing schools in terms of academic achievement. “You’ve had standards change. Tests change. We had a lot of assurances at the beginning of the year that all of the bugs were worked out.”

The problems, which Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen said included a cyberattack that is being investigated, come after glitches derailed online testing with another vendor, Measurement Inc., leading to the state terminating its contract with the company and picking Questar as the new testing vendor.

Stephanie Love is among the school board members who want Hopson and his staff to explore a test of the school system’s own making.

“This is the third year that this test has been ineffective,” she said. “I think that we need to stop depending on the state of Tennessee to continue to fail us and we need to create a test that tells us where our children are and where they are going.”

Board member Chris Caldwell called for a “full accounting of what went wrong.”

“In the interim we should rely on a test that has been around a while … like the ACT,” he said. “Tests that as far as we know are reliable and have been reliable.”

Several suburban school leaders suggested using data from the ACT college exam during the problems with Measurement Inc.

Board chairwoman Shante Avant is awaiting a full accounting of what the school system is out financially and the impact on classrooms.

“Snafu is being very conservative in describing what has happened to our students, teachers and parents. Catastrophe would be better,” she said. “It has not been easy for us this year. And we don’t have any assurance that going forward it would be any better.”