Our College Athletes Are Americans, Too, So Let’s Treat Them That Way

If you spilled an entire carton of milk on your kitchen table, you could count on the 12-member Commission on College Basketball to rush in and … not actually clean it up, just dab around the edges and leave a large and smelly stain in the center of your table cloth.

Essentially, that’s what the commission did with the more-than-50-page report it released on Wednesday, April 25. Making a serious effort at cleaning up college basketball proved too much for committee chair Condoleezza Rice & Co.

The FBI investigation into the corruption in college basketball had dragged the sport’s systemic black market into the open. So NCAA president Mark Emmert did what anybody in charge of an ineffective bureaucracy would do: He formed a committee.

But as so often happens with committees, the sheer size obstructs the opportunity for real change and provides cover for a failed response. And that’s what this was, a failed response.

Of course, the heart of the matter is as old as it is obvious: widespread greed, hands out everywhere. Recommendations from the report did not really address, much less attack, the true problem. No mention of abolishing amateurism, the NCAA’s Holy Grail and a model that is both outdated and futile in an era when money drives everything.

I like the way Dan Wetzel of Yahoo! Sports put it: “The report was like compliance office bingo. It went on and on, tagging all the bad guys. Shoe and apparel companies. Non-scholastic event organizers. AAU coaches. Agents. Intermediaries. It’s a good thing the commission had 12 people on it, they need that many fingers to point.

“Remember when this all used to be the fault of (insert inner city) high school coaches? Or Sonny Vaccaro? Or George Raveling? Or Myron Piggie? Or Worldwide Wes? Or whatever boogeyman they could sell to the public as tarnishing their pristine (and quite pretend) world. Well, all of the aforementioned aren’t involved here and the band is somehow still playing.”

Meantime Rice, in revealing the report’s findings, said: “We need to put the college back in college basketball.”

I’m not even sure what that means. More fawning from Dick Vitale? Raising the hem line on players’ shorts? Televising games in black and white?

Honestly, that’s how out of touch the committee seems to be. And maybe that was the intent, or at least the hope, from the outset. Trot out some decent, but more minor, recommendations, and ignore the big stuff.

The lesser recommendations included working with the NBA to do away with or adjust the one-and-done rule, implementing tougher penalties for cheating (though this really hasn’t worked in the past), and trying to achieve better control of the summer basketball circuit (worthy goal, but good luck).

No, I’m not advocating that schools pay players. But there needs to be a way for college athletes to be treated like other Americans. Right now, they are not allowed to be citizens of capitalism the way everyone around them is.

A music major at the University of Memphis is free to accept payment to sing at a friend’s wedding and an art major can be commissioned to paint a mural for a local company and paid to appear in that company’s TV commercial.

So why not let Company XYZ pay a popular Tigers basketball player $5,000 or $10,000 or whatever it is to promote their product?

Sure, opening up the free enterprise system to college athletes probably will render some new need for oversight. But it will also end the charade of amateurism and cut into the dirty status quo that is all about under-the-table payments.

And at the end of it all, guess what? You’ll still see the best basketball players go where they usually go: Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina and Kansas. The sport won’t be turned inside-out.

But from the blue bloods to the hyphenated directional schools, the players themselves will have an opportunity to be compensated.

And that’s only right—whether it’s $20,000 for an already-famous and future NBA lottery pick to stump for a car dealership, or 200 bucks and all the free pizza that a mid-major point guard/future school teacher can eat.

