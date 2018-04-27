Mona Esthetics Invests Nearly Half a Million in New Lasers

VOL. 133 | NO. 85 | Friday, April 27, 2018

Mona Sappenfield recently invested nearly $500,000 in all new state-of-the-art lasers to help maintain Mona Esthetics’ pioneer status in an ever-evolving industry.

The owner of the Memphis-based spa has been offering industry-leading laser treatments for 27 years.

Mona Esthetics uses a combination of esthetics products and non-ablative lasers to accomplish the various skin-care goals of its clients, and Sappenfield’s comprehensive knowledge and expertise have allowed her to accomplish results that rival surgical results in many cases, said Amy Howell, spokeswoman for the company.

“Non-ablative laser center trends are so popular because there are very few things I do here that have downtime,” Sappenfield said.

She began her esthetics career in the late 1990s using light therapy, and in 2000 started using cool glide lasers and offering the first hair removal for all skin colors. Many early hair-removal lasers only worked on lighter skin.

“Hair removal is still thriving and it grew with the dynamic of using YAG lasers,” Sappenfield said. “I’ve had some of these devices for 17 years and it’s given me an opportunity to see all the new ways to use lasers – for sun damage, wrinkles and age spots,” she said. “Lasers in combination with esthetics are able to do deeper work than with light only. It creates dramatically more healthy and vibrant skin. I’m always looking for safer laser treatments to repair, restore and renew the skin.”

The newest laser called PiQo4 Laser Treatment System uses picosecond technology instead of nanosecond technology.

“Picosecond is not thermal, it’s acoustical, which is much safer,” Sappenfield said. “If you think of brown spots as boulders, this laser turns the boulders into pebbles and then to sand. Then the body can absorb them and heal.”

Mona Esthetics offers a full spectrum of lasers that can treat any color of skin, Sappenfield said. Skin colors are categorized from type 1, the lightest, to type 6, the darkest. “I can work with everybody, and not everyone can say that.”

Having the technology and expertise to treat varied levels of skin tones is important, she said.

“So many lasers only see a small dynamic of skin color, maybe only type 1 and 2 skin. You have to have the full spectrum to be able to work in a market as diverse as Memphis.”

The success of Mona Esthetics is evident in the thousands of happy customers, Sappenfield said. Many of her clients have been loyal customers for many years.

“Mona is the best!” Jennifer Chandler said. “Been a client for about 20 years and never disappointed.”

What sets Mona Esthetics apart from similar businesses is Sappenfield’s singular focus on laser technology, which she explains is particularly expensive technology if it only comprises part of your business.

“Since that’s all we do, we can be focused but innovative. I can offer very minimal discomfort for the same results as much more discomforting lasers.,” she said. “Even minimally discomforting lasers have the power to undo the unwanted forever.”

The $500,000 investment in news lasers was partly a timing thing, as she has been using much of her equipment continually for years, and partly due to advances in technology. Her decision to invest was also a result of her belief that the laser market in Memphis is thriving.

“Being hyper-focused, and realizing that there is a good laser market here in Memphis has driven me to really invest in equipment,” Sappenfield said

Mona Esthetics, located in the heart of East Memphis in Laurelwood shopping center, has four new laser boxes, which each include various functionalities and are able to accomplish hair removal, red lesions, large pores, all shapes and spectrums of brown spots in different skin tones and other blemishes in addition to killing cellulite and melting fat cells.

“There are multiple lasers within each device, which is why you need me,” said Sappenfield, who is an American Society of Laser and Medical Surgery fellow and a member of the Tennessee Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners. Sappenfield has also previously worked in conjunction with plastic surgeons.

Since Sappenfield’s expertise is as important as the lasers she is using, she is committed to modest growth, so she can offer her clients that expertise and closely train her staff to offer the same level of treatment.

“I’m very happy with a modest 15 to 20 percent growth in the business,” she said. “We are small, and I gauge a lot of growth based on my participation.”

In addition to the spa itself, Mona Esthetics has an adjacent boutique offering exclusive professional-level products to customers. Product lines include a stem cell line called Stemulation, June Jacobs products, Elta MD and Neil Cutiss retinol products, among others.

Sappenfield, who employs six team members at Mona Esthetics, currently has no plans to expand beyond her Laurelwood location, but will possibly offer more service hours as the company grows. The company has a small advertising budget and relies mostly on referrals and great signage in a busy and desirable part of town to affect growth.