VOL. 133 | NO. 85 | Friday, April 27, 2018

New Ballet Ensemble performs “Springloaded/Petrushka Remix” Friday through Sunday, April 27-29, at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. The annual “Springloaded” performance features new works in a variety of dance styles, while “Petruska Remix” is the newest addition to New Ballet’s collection of reimagined story ballets. Visit newballet.org for showtimes and tickets.

The Tennessee Council for Career and Technical Education will hold its quarterly meeting, including a public hearing on the continued development of quality career and technical education in the state, Friday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Holiday Inn University of Memphis, 3700 Central Ave. For more information, email vice chair Carlos Hammonds at carloshammonds@chartertn.net.

South Main Trolley Night will be held Friday, April 27, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the South Main Historic Arts District. Enjoy art exhibitions, live music, and shopping as businesses, galleries, restaurants and shops stay open late. Visit gosouthmain.com for details.

Popular string duo Black Violin returns to Memphis to perform Friday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. Black Violin is composed of classically trained violist and violinist Wil B. and Kev Marcus, who combine their classical training and hip-hop influences to create a distinctive multi-genre sound. Tickets start at $20. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.

Celtic Woman brings its new live show, “Homecoming,” to Memphis Saturday, April 28, at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. Celtic Woman celebrates Ireland’s rich musical and cultural heritage, while continuing its legacy of introducing some of Ireland’s most talented singers and musicians onto the world stage. Tickets start at $42. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.

River Series, a concert series benefiting The Maria Montessori School, wraps up with Los Cantadores and Mark Edgar Stuart on Sunday, April 29, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Harbor Town Amphitheater, 740 Harbor Bend Road. A minimum donation of $5 is requested at the door, with all proceeds benefiting The Maria Montessori School. Visit riverseries.org.

The Shelby County Mayor’s Office and the Division of Community Services will host a community meeting to gather community feedback on the development of a youth assessment and resource center Monday, April 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Knowledge Quest (Universal Parenting Place), 990 College Park Drive, suite 104. Visit shelbycountytn.gov/calendar.aspx for details.