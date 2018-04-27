Baptist Expanding Telehealth Services

VOL. 133 | NO. 85 | Friday, April 27, 2018

Patients at Baptist Memorial Health Care Corp. hospitals are increasingly being treated by health care professionals who aren’t on-site at the hospital.

The organization has been rolling out a variety of telehealth services, things like monitoring technology for its intensive care units as well as a service called TeleStroke that uses a cart with a TV and video link to connect to an off-site neurologist. That specialist is able to provide 24/7 consultation when patients who may be suffering from a stroke are brought in.

Through new eICU monitoring technology known as TeleGuardian, specially trained ICU registered nurses in Baptist’s TeleHealth Center in Memphis work directly with each of its hospital’s intensive care and critical care teams. Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven, for one, just added TeleGuardian there in recent weeks. And the benefits include off-site staff being able to watch the feeds and monitor things like patient vital signs remotely, while nurses in the hospital might be otherwise tending to an emergency.

A similar benefit is at work with the TeleStroke service, which Baptist brought to five of its hospitals in 2015 before rolling it out to five more at the end of last year. And the system plans to bring it to the rest of its hospitals in the next year or two, says Kimberly Hallum-Stewart, system administrator for neurosciences for Baptist.

On the bottom level of the TeleStroke cart is a computer, which sits below a large monitor that displays the specialist who’s watching remotely. On top of that is a camera, which can pan up and down and look side to side.

“What we’ve found is that for patients, it really doesn’t matter if the physician is on the screen or in the room – they’re able to interact in the same way they would if the physician was standing there,” Hallum-Stewart said. “We have cameras on those carts that zoom up to 30 times, and you can do a very thorough look at the eyes with that kind of zoom.

“The specialist can ask the patient to do some movements. Ask them to raise their arms, raise their legs. They’ll listen to the patient talk, watch their facial movements. Those physicians are also connected to be able to look at the patient’s vital signs and monitor those things, as well.”

When a patient arrives in the hospital’s emergency department with neurological symptoms, the neurology team immediately assesses their condition and then brings in the TeleStroke cart to let the off-site neurologist weigh in. That specialist, among other things, can offer guidance to the emergency room staff on how best to treat the patient and guide the team on administering a clot-busting IV treatment.

“In a busy emergency department, a physician may be treating someone who’s having a heart attack, someone with another serious emergency, and then someone with a stroke comes in,” Hallum-Stewart said. “What this does is allow the emergency department physician to have a partner in their care. They can use this specialized neurologist to drive the care of that patient.

And they’re able to take care of the other patients in the emergency department.”

There’s also another benefit – using the technology to allow a hospital to extend the reach of specialists. Where a system like Baptist might have trouble recruiting a specialist to a particular rural market, this is a way to use that specialist’s skills and bring it to patients in that market, just in a different way.

Regarding the eICU setup, cameras and monitors that are mounted on the walls in each hospital’s respective ICU’s rooms let nurses in Memphis view patients in real time. That lets those nurses quickly identify and immediately address changes in patients’ conditions to help avoid complications during recovery and to provide education and mentorship to newer ICU nurses.

Dr. Jeff McCartney, medical director of Baptist’s eICU, said this is a growth area for the hospital – the expansion of new kinds of telehealth services that likely will continue over the short and long term.

“This gives the ability to render care electronically, if you will. And to get that expertise out to other hospitals and smaller areas,” he said. “Its purpose, of course, is to improve health care.”