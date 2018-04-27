Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 85 | Friday, April 27, 2018

Arkansas Court Halts 2 Rulings Against State's Dicamba Ban

The Associated Press

Updated 3:06PM
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Arkansas' highest court has halted orders by two judges exempting some farmers from the state's ban of an herbicide that took effect last week.

The state Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed temporary restraining orders issued by judges in Phillips and Mississippi counties preventing the state from enforcing its ban on dicamba on groups of farmers in those counties.

The state Plant Board's dicamba ban took effect last week and will run through October 31. The ban was issued after the board received nearly 1,000 complaints last summer that the herbicide drifted onto crops and caused damage.

The state Supreme Court earlier this month stayed a similar ruling by a Pulaski County judge exempting six farmers from the dicamba ban.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

