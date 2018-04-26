Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 84 | Thursday, April 26, 2018

YouTube Overhauls Kids' App After Complaints About Content

The Associated Press

Updated 2:59PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

YouTube is overhauling its kid-focused video app to give parents the option of letting humans, not computer algorithms, select what shows their children can watch.

The updates that begin rolling out Thursday are a response to complaints that the YouTube Kids app has repeatedly failed to filter out disturbing content.

Google-owned YouTube launched the toddler-oriented app in 2015, describing it as a "safer" experience than the regular YouTube video-sharing service.

But it's been criticized by child advocates for its commercialism and for the failures of its automated screening. It's engineered to exclude inappropriate content and recommend videos based on what children have watched before.

That automated system remains the default, but the updates allow parents to switch it off and choose a contained selection of programs such as Sesame Street.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 57 252 6,191
MORTGAGES 73 287 7,379
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 37 1,152
BUILDING PERMITS 227 556 13,147
BANKRUPTCIES 40 153 4,500
BUSINESS LICENSES 25 86 2,448
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 37 110 2,650
MARRIAGE LICENSES 16 65 1,300

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.