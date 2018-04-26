Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 84 | Thursday, April 26, 2018

Tennessee Lottery Looking for Dogs for Game Tickets

The Associated Press

Updated 2:58PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee lottery has a new game coming soon and is looking for photos of dogs to put on the tickets.

The lottery's "Dog Days of Summer" Facebook contest began Monday and runs through May 7.

The lottery said in a news release that up to 10 dogs will be chosen from entries on the Facebook page. Each winner will be featured on one of up to 10 tickets as part of the new instant game.

Rules and contest details are available at the lottery's Facebook page, facebook.com/tnlottery.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 57 252 6,191
MORTGAGES 73 287 7,379
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 37 1,152
BUILDING PERMITS 227 556 13,147
BANKRUPTCIES 40 153 4,500
BUSINESS LICENSES 25 86 2,448
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 37 110 2,650
MARRIAGE LICENSES 16 65 1,300

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.