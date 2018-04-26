Tennessee Lawmakers OK Restriction on Short-Term Rental Bans

VOL. 133 | NO. 84 | Thursday, April 26, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A bill that would restrict local bans on short-term rentals, including Airbnb properties, has passed the Republican-led Tennessee General Assembly.

The House approved a final agreement Tuesday by a 67-23 margin, and the Senate followed with a narrow 18-14 vote. The bill now heads to Republican Gov. Bill Haslam. Haslam spokeswoman Jennifer Donnals said he's deferred to legislative will on the bill.

Knoxville and Nashville are among the cities that have passed restrictions on short-term rentals, such as Airbnb, following complaints from neighborhood groups. Both cities have recently voted to phase out non-owner-occupied rentals, which have generated the most complaints from neighbors.

Proponents said their bill still lets local governments restrict short-term rentals but includes provisions to grandfather in certain properties if local officials were to ban them.

